IT’S fair to say that the use of our roads has changed during the pandemic. Ahead of Road Safety Week 2021 (15-21 November 2021), Leasing Options has taken a look at the impact that the reduction in motoring had on Britain’s roads.

The Department of Transport reported that in 2020 there were 1,460 reported road deaths, a decrease of 17% from 2019, while there were 115,584 casualties of all severities, down by 25% from 2019.

Interestingly, in 2020, according to industry reports, 280.5 billion miles were driven across the UK roads – a significant reduction from the previous year which saw a staggering 356.5 billion vehicle miles being driven on Great Britain’s roads.

So, what does this actually mean? While its positive that the number of deaths and casualties on our roads have decreased over the past 12 months – we do have to acknowledge the number of miles driven has substantially reduced as well.

Mike Thompson, chief operating officer at Leasing Options said: “While it’s great to see the number of incidents on the road reducing over the last 12 months, we can’t hide from the fact that the number of miles driven has massively reduced as well so there is clearly more to be done when looking at road safety.

“Respecting the roads and the rules that govern them is hugely important, and something that we at Leasing Options strongly advocate.

“It’s a motorist’s responsibility to know the rules of the road and keep up to date with any changes. Likewise, it’s important to make sure that any vehicle you drive is not only road worthy, but in tip top condition and safe.”

With a particularly cold and wet winter ahead of us and to coincide with National Road Safety Week, the team at Leasing Options has pulled together some top tips to help you drive safely:

1.Maintenance is key

Make sure you complete standard vehicle checks, such as examining the oil and coolant levels, signs of a slow puncture and correct tyre tread before you set off on any journey.

2. Decrease your speed

We’re always in a rush – dashing from A to B– but winter is not the time to be testing the speed limits. Always allow extra time for any journeys and reduce your speed so you can safely respond to any wintry conditions while driving.

3. Clean your car

Visibility is crucial while driving and with an increase in road-spray over the winter months, windows and mirrors frequently get dirtier than usual and can result in a reduction in visibility which is highly dangerous. Always make sure you have winter-appropriate screen wash in your car and wash your windows and mirrors regularly.

4. Take a break

If you’re feeling tired when driving, stop somewhere safe, get yourself a coffee or have a 15-minute nap – this is the best way to counteract tiredness. Have a break from concentrating on the roads – get some fresh air – and after you feel refreshed – re-start your journey when it feels safe to do so.