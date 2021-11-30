Reading Time: 2 minutes

LICENCE CHECK has announced record results in terms of checks carried out in a single month, new customers and active drivers plus the launch of a new website.

In October, Licence Check which now has a record number of 2,500 clients in its portfolio, carried out more than 74,000 driving licence checks – a record number for a single month, and up 31% compared with the same month last year.

Since 2015, the company has carried out more than 2.7m checks and has more than 400,000 active drivers on its DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solution) platform – some 80% of which are now classified as low risk.

Licence Check has also signed up more than 400 new clients in the past 12 months alone, and includes major players in the retail sector, logistics companies and local authorities within its client base. New clients include Travis Perkins, ExtraStaff, Keltbray, AW Jenkinson and Hexagon Care.

The Derby-based company, part of the Ebbon Group which also includes the recently-acquired DriverCheck business, has also launched a new and upgraded website with a host of innovative features.

As DAVIS has grown and the associated services have increased, so the content contained with the platform has expanded dramatically. The new website takes the amount of content available into account and makes it more easily and readily accessible.

Each service has its own dedicated area with features and benefits clearly outlined for each, and the whole website has a general focus on education, particularly in video format, with two new hubs full of resources.

Client case studies share with other clients the reasons why they selected Licence Check and DAVIS in the first instance and the benefits they derive from using the platform and available resources.

The website also gives clear details of the six available ways of onboarding drivers easily onto DAVIS, including a driver app, email, SMS, and card data reader.

Terry Hiles, General Manager at Licence Check, said: “We have seen record results for DAVIS, with the highest ever level of licence checks carried out in a single month, and with record numbers of drivers and businesses now using the system.

“Our new website reflects the fact that, over time, we have accumulated a huge amount of relevant driver and vehicle compliance information. The new website gives us the opportunity to pool this information in one place with services, training, support, policy and other key features available, through one state-of-the-art, highly advanced portal.”