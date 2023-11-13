Reading Time: 2 minutes

LICENCE Check has unveiled a new interactive coaching module for company drivers within its award-winning DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solution) platform which is delivered by a new driver app.

DAVIS Coaching, which replaces the existing E-Learning module, is a brand new interactive learning and development service which is intended to create a community of better informed, engaged and, therefore, safer company drivers.

The new module delivers bite-sized educational content that is interactive and easily accessible through a newly developed driver app. The company believes this is the best and most driver friendly method for completing digital driver training as drivers can complete their training remotely and access content at a time most convenient to them. Browser access to DAVIS Coaching will be available as an alternative to the app.

As part of the DAVIS platform, the new Coaching module is designed to provide fleet and other line managers with a clear indication of driver attitude and knowledge by rating drivers as ‘excellent’, ‘good’, ‘watch’ or ‘action’ based upon their responses and willingness to learn. Clients also have the added benefit of demonstrating proactivity in minimising occupational road risk by improving knowledge and awareness amongst their driver pool, which could lead to a reduction in insurance premiums.

The educational coaching content is designed to be current, relevant and continually evolving, so that no two drivers receive the same training at the same time, while bursts of fresh content ensure that drivers don’t see a repeated cycle of the same educational material year after year.

It is fully customisable so businesses can control the frequency and timing of the training and weight the content according to the vehicle type they are driving, such as car, van, bus or HGV.

For maximum content relevancy, clients have the option to integrate telematics data so that drivers receive responsive content based on real driving behaviour. Dependent on the telematics data processed, drivers will be prompted to complete course questions based on their real time driving pattern, including cornering, idling, speeding or fuel efficiency, for example.

Fleet managers will also have the option to integrate licence check results when subscribing to the licence checking module, enabling the platform to trigger endorsement-related content where new endorsements have appeared on their driver record, such as speed awareness and distracted driving, upon completion of licence checks.

Keith Allen, Managing Director at the Derby-based business, the UK’s number one provider of licence checking services and part of the Compliance Division of the Ebbon Group, said: “DAVIS Coaching delivers meaningful and relevant content to enable continuous learning for drivers, which we believe is far more effective at improving driver attitude and behaviour and addressing an employer’s duty of care.”

“Within the new module, line managers will have the choice of triggering short bursts of educational content based on the driver’s knowledge and responsiveness, and include intervention content based on the driver’s real time in-vehicle behaviour if they choose the telematics option.

“DAVIS Coaching can also initiate educational content when any new endorsements are identified on a driver’s licence – highlighting another benefit of using a fully integrated platform like DAVIS.”

