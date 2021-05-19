Reading Time: 2 minutes

A NEW survey of over 500 customers by salary sacrifice car benefits provider Tusker has found that 85% of drivers drove less than 200 miles each week for business and leisure.

The current average range of the 41 electric models (and 230 derivatives) available from Tusker is 231 miles, meaning most drivers getting behind the wheel of an electric car could complete all their weekly travel on a single charge.

The trend was similar when surveying over 1,400 non-Tusker drivers, with 82% admitting to covering less than 200 miles per week, figures which have remained static for two successive years.

In Tusker’s surveys, less than 7% of drivers said they drove more than 300 miles weekly which could be covered by a single charge by a variety of models including the VW ID-4, Skoda Enyaq, Audi e-Tron, Hyundai Kona and the Tesla range – according to manufacturer data.

Tusker Chief Executive Paul Gilshan said: “With the majority of new models offering a range of over 250 miles, drivers are less concerned about range. In fact ‘range anxiety’ has moved to ‘range awareness’ as many drivers realise they can cover their weekly miles on one charge.

“Consequently 83% of drivers surveyed are now considering an electric car for their next vehicle, a rise from 74% in 2020.”

The increased range of the latest EVs has also contributed to 63% of drivers saying they were fairly or very interested in considering a zero-emission car on salary sacrifice.

69% of survey respondents also said they were aware of the savings available on electric cars when taken on a salary sacrifice scheme, a rise from 57% in the 2020 survey.

Tusker’s success at moving customer drivers into greener vehicles has continued during the past 12 months with 33% of their audience now driving an EV compared with 5% in 2020’s survey.

Gilshan added: “Salary sacrifice is playing its part in speeding up the move to electric cars for employees across the country.”