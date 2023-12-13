Reading Time: < 1 minute

A NEW course designed to help fleet professionals make their voices heard in a corporate environment is being launched by the Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) for 2024.

Called “Accelerate – Your Voice in Fleet,” it has been designed by the AFP’s Fleet Academy to help those working in the industry make their knowledge, ideas and experience heard, whether giving a speech at a major formal occasion or during a routine internal meeting.

Ronnie Gillman, training manager at the AFP, said: “Last year, we launched this course for women working in fleet, which has proven very popular, and were asked to provide a similar course open to everyone working in the fleet industry.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

“Many people find public speaking of any kind daunting, even in front of just a handful of colleagues. Fear of public speaking can potentially limit the effectiveness of highly competent people in their roles and this is an area we are keen to address through this course.

“The content covers areas such as how to gain confidence, limit your fears, convey messages clearly and easily, and create a repeatable formula that enables you to bring your own style and target your content for the audience. It’s all about creating a practical approach to something that affects many fleet professionals.”

The first course will take place in Tamworth on 21st-22nd May 2024, priced at £650 for AFP members and £750 for non-members. More details are available at theafp.co.uk/product/accelerate-your-voice-in-fleet-21st-22nd-may-2024.

Gillman said: “Stepping outside of your comfort zone is never easy but we create a supportive environment where delegates can learn to become more confident public speakers, developing a toolkit that can be learnt, honed and repeated.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

