Reading Time: < 1 minute

SPECIALIST care provider, M&D Care, has introduced fully automated licence checking for its drivers by implementing an embedded API solution from DriverCheck, part of Ebbon Compliance, to help cut its driving risk.

M&D Care provides bespoke residential, supported living and domiciliary care services throughout South West Wales to people with autism, learning disability, physical disability and mental health needs.

The business operates 20 care homes across the region with a fleet of around 45 company -owned pool cars kept typically at the care homes and with multiple drivers, and 45 grey fleet vehicles which are generally owned and driven by community care staff.

There are over 300 recognised drivers across the business which makes accurate and timely licence checking of paramount importance from a legal compliance and duty of care perspective.

Harry Owen, Operations Project Manager at M&D Care, said the appointment of DriverCheck had been ‘transformative’ in the way the business now approached the issue of licence checking and risk management.

“Before we appointed DriverCheck, we carried out all checks manually which was very time-consuming and labour intensive. Now the whole process is fully automated and, through the API, we can automatically update our back-office systems as well as ensuring our records are continually up to date on the DriverCheck platform.

“We are in the process of onboarding all our drivers across the business, including any new starters as we are going through a recruitment phase. The system now ensures all routine updates are now carried out automatically, such as photocard renewal reminders, and DriverCheck has been very accommodating in the way it has been set up for us.”

Thinking of the switch to electric? Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you. Visit Switched on EV now!