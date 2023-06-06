Reading Time: < 1 minute

WITH more than 15 years of experience in accountancy, strategic planning, and business development, Steve Lundie brings a wealth of knowledge in reporting, forecasting, and audit requirements to the company.

Prior to joining Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, Lundie served as a director at Moss & Williamson, a Manchester-based Chartered Accountancy firm, where he played a crucial role in the provision of accounts preparation and taxation services, as well as being an experienced member of their audit team. In 2014, he qualified as a ICAEW Chartered Accountant, solidifying his expertise in financial management and compliance.

In his new role as Finance Director, Lundie will contribute to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts’ compliance and regulatory framework, ensuring the company operates within the highest standards of financial governance. He will also play a key part in strengthening commercial operations and nurturing relationships with funders, manufacturers, and dealers, providing valuable insights and strategic guidance.

He said: “I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to enhance financial operations, foster strong relationships, and drive growth.”

Mark Smith, Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, added: “We are delighted to welcome Steve Lundie as our new Finance Director. His extensive background in financial management and audit, coupled with his strategic mindset, will be invaluable as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the vehicle leasing industry. We are confident that Steve’s contribution will play a pivotal role in advancing our compliance standards, operational efficiency, and overall growth trajectory.”

As Nationwide Vehicle Contracts continues to expand its presence in the market, the appointment of Lundie signifies the company’s commitment to maintaining financial excellence, delivering outstanding customer experiences, and strengthening partnerships within the automotive industry.