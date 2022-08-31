HELP is at hand for SMEs and fleet operators facing turbulent fuel costs thanks to a new app from fuel card provider fuelGenie, which can be used to pre-plan journeys and find the best value fuel along the way.
The fuelGenie Petrol Station Finder app lists prices for every Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s fuel station across the UK, based on the most recent purchases by fuelGenie customers at each location.
Company car drivers and fleet managers can use this information to plan journeys and ensure the most cost-effective sites are used when vehicles are running low.
Alternatively drivers can simply enter their location then find the best value fuel station nearby. The App has been designed for use on both Apple and Android smartphones and PCs.
fuelGenie Managing Director Robert Pieczka said: “Fuel price hikes have been significant over the last year and every business and private driver is paying much more for their fuel than was the case previously.
“In businesses operating dozens or even hundreds of vehicles, fuel can be one of the largest areas of expenditure. Companies are naturally seeking ways to minimise that cost and our app can play a major role in that.
“Prices can vary significantly between petrol stations, whether that’s between different operators in the same town or even at sites in the same area operated by the same company.
“Knowing where fuel is the best value allows informed decisions to be made about where and when to stop and fuel up. Multiplied across large fleets, these savings could equate to hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.”
According to Pieczka, fuel savings can become even greater if vehicles are optimally maintained and behind-the-wheel behaviours are optimised.
“Keeping tyres at the correct pressure is vital. Underinflated tyres suffer from greater drag and use more fuel – up to 10% – to compensate for this. Correct wheel alignment and adherence to servicing schedules will also help.
“Meanwhile drivers should avoid over-rapid acceleration and other aggressive driving behaviours such as sharp braking. Minimising idling and using stop/ start technology will also help, as will reducing the use of air conditioning systems, heated seats and other electrical systems.
“Drivers should also be trained to anticipate road conditions to minimise the number of times they come to a complete stop. Every driver should also undertake a regular visual check of the vehicle condition and advise immediately of any obvious issues or concerns,” said Robert.
fuelGenie is a free fuel card for UK businesses seeking to cut fuel costs and driver spend via a low-cost supermarket petrol station network.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment