A NEW car club, where drivers can sign up in 90 seconds and book cars for as little as one hour, has been launched by two of the UK’s leading mobility companies.

YourParkingSpace.co.uk and hiyacar are behind the new scheme, which allows individuals and businesses to have access to a personal vehicle from just £3 per hour without being tied to ownership.

While it is still at a pilot stage at five locations, the goal is to roll the YourParkingSpace car club out across the UK over the next year as the online parking portal has a network of 65,000 parking spaces which have the potential to host cars.

Harrison Woods, Chief Executive of YourParkingSpace, said: “This is a brand-new venture for and by working closely with hiyacar it has the potential to massively grow car sharing in the UK.

“The benefits for customers, both individuals and businesses, is that it’s incredibly quick to sign up to the car club and then cars can be booked from only £3 per hour.

“Furthermore, cars can be booked for just one hour or however long the customer wants, with no strings attached that would come with traditional car ownership.

“We’ve already found that having a car on their doorstep is very helpful for our private space owners who typically don’t own a car, while our commercial clients often want to be able to offer hire cars to their guests and customers.”

Currently, cars can be booked for £3 per hour, £29 per day or £144 per week.

Graeme Risby, Chief Executive of hiyacar, added: “Our purpose at hiyacar is to connect drivers to a car, when and where they want one. Our partnership with YourParkingSpace enables us to achieve this across more locations within the UK whilst offering a greater choice of cars to rent for our members.”

YourParkingSpace car club members can make bookings at www.hiyacar.co.uk and current locations include the Holiday Inn Express Bicester, Republic London, Tesco Brixton, The Mall Maidstone and Premier Inn London Hampstead. The cars need to be returned to their original location point.