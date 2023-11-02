Reading Time: < 1 minute

A NEW course has been introduced by the Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) Fleet Academy in response to demand for training aimed at employees involved in fleet administration.

The Fleet Vehicle Management Foundation is designed for people in fleet administrator, co-ordinator and customer service roles, and is suitable for those employed by both fleet operators and fleet service providers.

The two-day trainer-led course covers topics including fleet sector roles and responsibilities, opportunities and challenges; supporting customers and other stakeholders; core elements of fleet administration including compliance; understanding key terms and processes; developing communication skills; and vehicle lifecycle from acquisition to disposal. A register of interest has been opened and it is planned to hold the first courses in early 2024.

Ronnie Gillman, training manager at the AFP, said: “The Foundation training sits between our established Introductory and Strategic courses on our Fleet Vehicle Management pathway. Some of those interested in attending will ultimately want to become fleet managers but others will see their long-term career very much in the administrative side of car and van operations which is, of course, an essential part of the industry in itself.

“The course was born out of training forum, where members highlighted that there was a real need for a course aimed at fleet administrators. A number of other members have asked for this course so we are anticipating high levels of interest. It meets a need that has probably existed across the fleet industry for some time.”

More details about the Foundation Course are available at https://www.theafp.co.uk/ fleet-vehicle-management- foundation while further information on the AFP Fleet Academy’s entire 2024 training schedule will be released soon.

