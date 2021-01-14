Reading Time: < 1 minute

SILVEY Fleet’s Miles Monitor Licence Check has been upgraded to give fleet managers greater autonomy over driving licence detail changes.

Driving licence checks are a necessary but time-consuming part of managing a fleet. Manual checking is a costly use of admin time, putting huge pressure on managers – and not an easy thing to do in the current situation. For businesses with different divisions, it can be a challenging task to keep on top of.

Silvey’s licence check service centralises the process. Outsourcing not only saves time, it offers consolidated reporting and a clear audit trail, with licences checked and validated within minutes.

The new management tool – Self-Serve – allows fleet managers to upload new drivers to the Miles Monitor system themselves in order for DVLA licence checks to be conducted.

The tool gives fleet managers an administrator role, allowing them control over adding and updating employee details without having to contact Silvey Fleet.

The role authorises fleet managers to:

Add employees to the system

Edit employee accounts

Switch employees into leavers’ schemes

This saves essential administration time and streamlines the process, giving fleet managers the assurance they need to drive efficiency across their operations.