New scheduling feature developed for DAVIS Coaching

LICENCE CHECK has added a new feature to its innovative and hugely successful DAVIS Coaching module which allows companies to schedule extra, targeted training for drivers alongside the continuous training the module provides.

Licence Check launched DAVIS Coaching, which is delivered by a dedicated driver app, late last year within its award-winning DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solution) platform. Since then company drivers have answered over 100,000 questions via the app with a 66.33% success rate, and there has been an average of over 500 unique app launches per week.

Replacing the previous E-Learning module, DAVIS Coaching, which will be premiered at the Great British Fleet Event in Milton Keynes on April 17, is intended to create a community of better informed, engaged and, therefore, safer company drivers.

However, the new scheduling feature allows company managers to deliver highly targeted additional training and schedule extra content from a bank of 35 driver training courses. This could be to, amongst others, tackle a recently identified short-term fleet-wide issue, or select a seasonal training course relevant to the prevailing road conditions.

Delivered through the driver app, DAVIS Coaching delivers bite-sized educational content that is interactive and easily accessible for drivers. By adding scheduling functionality, fleet or risk managers can choose who to deliver the training to, when and how frequently with pinpoint accuracy.

Some 50% of the driver training courses are available by driver type and identifiable for those who drive company cars, vans, HGVs, PCVs or mini-buses so that managers can select the right training to suit the appropriate class and needs of the driver.

The new scheduled courses are designed to be delivered alongside and in addition to the continuous training courses that DAVIS Coaching delivers. The new scheduling feature is an additional 50p per driver, making a total of £1.50 per driver per month and representing outstanding value for money.

Licence Check believes that providing driver coaching in a continual way via easy to assimilate, bite-sized chunks via DAVIS Coaching is the best and most driver friendly method as drivers can complete their training remotely and access content at a time most convenient to them.

As part of the main platform, DAVIS Coaching is designed to provide fleet and other line managers with a clear indication of driver attitude and knowledge by rating drivers as ‘excellent’, ‘good’, ‘watch’ or ‘action’ based upon their responses and willingness to learn.

Users also have the added benefit of demonstrating proactivity in minimising occupational road risk by improving knowledge and awareness amongst their driver pool, which could lead to a reduction in insurance premiums following discussions with insurers.