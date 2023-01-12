AUTOMOTIVE technology solutions provider, Ebbon Group, has announced a number of new appointments at its DriverCheck licence checking and compliance business which for all but new business sales, will be led by Head of Operations, Yvette Giannini, reporting into joint Group CEOs, Robert Pilkington and Craig Gibbin.
DriverCheck along with sister company, Licence Check, forms part of Ebbon Compliance, the UK’s largest driving licence checking and vehicle compliance business with a combined 1.6 million licence checks annually.
Both businesses operate as stand-alone entities within Ebbon Group with separate teams and brands, with DriverCheck providing managed services including licence checking and grey fleet services, and Licence Check offering packaged risk and compliance solutions through its award-winning DAVIS platform.
Pilkngton said: “We are delighted to announce Yvette Giannini as the new head of our DriverCheck operations, which will continue to be based in Glasgow and to benefit from technology and security support from Group. This will allow us to continue to expand and develop the business, with recruitment currently ongoing within the sales and account management area.
“We also congratulate Sinead Moy in being promoted to Operations Manager and Christina Telford who is heading up the financial side of DriverCheck, working closely with our Group Financial Controller, Kevin Stopps,”
DriverCheck has a 1,200-strong client base with a host of household names in the insurance, utilities and automotive sectors along with a strong representation amongst local authorities. Companies within its customer portfolio include dealer group, Arnold Clark, aerospace, defence and security company, Babcock International, and air quality management and parking enforcement provider, Marston Holdings.
Ebbon Compliance is one of three recently announced distinct and separate business areas – the others are Ebbon Automotive and Ebbon Intelligence – in a restructuring designed to provide greater clarity of structure across the Ebbon Group.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment