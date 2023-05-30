Reading Time: < 1 minute

NORTHGATE has strengthened its proposition for businesses in Scotland with the opening of a new branch in Inverness.

The latest branch opening will serve Northgate’s customers based in the Scottish Highlands with a full range of business van hire and fleet mobility solutions options, as well as hire vehicle servicing and maintenance.

This investment in the region adds an additional branch and 12 new employees to Northgate’s Scottish operations, on top of its existing branches in Aberdeen, Stirling, Glasgow and Broxburn.

Offering businesses the full range of Northgate’s flexible business hire and fleet solutions alongside its expert fleet electrification consultancy, Drive to Zero, Northgate Inverness will allow businesses to maintain complete mobility whilst moving towards a carbon neutral fleet.

Branch manager, Keith Gordon, said: “We look forward to being able to offer a full range of our services to the Highlands region. We have business van hire customers across the whole of Scotland, but the opening of the new branch and workshop facilities means we can provide easier access to the Northgate benefits than ever before.

Gordon added: “With our brand-new team of 12 experts located right in the heart of the Highlands, customers can enjoy our usual efficient service, expert advice and the ability to keep their businesses mobile, without having to travel south to do so.”

Neil McCrossan, Northgate’s Sales and Marketing Director added: “The opening of the new Inverness branch underlines our ongoing commitment to invest in our network for the benefit of our customers. By widening the branch network in Scotland, we can deliver our full-service proposition more effectively. It is also very pleasing to be able to bring more jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities to the Highland Region.”

