Reading Time: < 1 minute

FOLLOWING yesterday’s Spring Budget, Octopus Electric Vehicles Chief Executive, Fiona Howarth, said she was concerned about the lack of visibility on Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates beyond 2028.

Salary sacrifice has been one of the drivers of a flourishing electric car market in the UK – highlighted in the latest SMMT registration figures, with fleets contributing to the UK’s strongest February on record for EV registrations.

As drivers enter new lease agreements this year that will take them into 2028, Octopus has called on the Government to provide clarity on what these tax rules will look like beyond this date.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £9.95 GET THE GUIDE

Howarth said: “Salary sacrifice has supercharged the UK’s transition to electric driving, making electric cars cheaper than their petrol equivalents. Clarity around low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates for EVs beyond 2028 is critical for consumer confidence and to keep up the momentum in the EV roll-out. Not clarifying the rates in the Budget is a missed opportunity.

“Following the recent 2035 rollback, drivers need clarity, not confusion, on tax rules to help make the decision to switch to an EV. Salary sacrifice is the most cost effective and easiest way to get a new EV, and demand has been through the roof.

“In the last year, Octopus has delivered over 10,000 vehicles, with 4,500 businesses signed up to offer their staff a brilliant sustainable benefit. Leasing through salary sacrifice can help drivers upgrade their cars, improve their driving experience, enjoy the latest tech and save money on fuel, and on top of that they can also switch out after a few years for the latest tech.

“We’re on a journey to zero emissions transport, and through cost saving schemes like salary sacrifice, we can keep up the pace.”

Got a spare 30 seconds? Help us to provide you with better market insight by completing a very short survey. It is anonymous and only takes 30 seconds. You will get free access to the quarterly results. Click here to take part