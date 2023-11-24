Reading Time: < 1 minute

IN its first partnership with a motor repair association, Ogilvie Fleet is proud to announce becoming a silver member of the National Body Repair Association. The partnership will launch products to support the NBRA’s repairer members, adding personal service, discounts and additional benefits.

Offering more than just the provision of courtesy cars to the repair sector, Ogilvie will provide its full range of car and van leasing and fleet management products to NBRA member businesses of all sizes. This one-stop-shop of mobility service provision gives access to the full range of Ogilvie Fleet’s award-winning services, accessible via a single point of contact.

Trish Halford, Special Sectors Development Manager for Ogilvie Fleet, said: “We are delighted to be working with the NBRA, we believe we are on the same path to support the industry and its members however big or small. The NBRA is a perfect partner for Ogilvie – rest assured members will be seeing and hearing a lot more from us in the coming months.”

Ogilvie Fleet has already begun to support new customers via the NBRA, with Tony Jones of Traak Auto in Glasgow becoming the first new client onboard. Tony’s account was set up with 48 hours of his enquiry followed by vehicle delivery just 5 days later.

