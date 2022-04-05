Reading Time: < 1 minute

PRAISO, the digital coaching platform that helps to improve driver behaviour and therefore enhance safety, prevent accidents and improve profitability, has appointed Nick Walls as chairman replacing Laurence Vaughan who moves to a non-executive position within the company.

Walls, has considerable practical experience and expertise in the development of digital management solutions for fleet transport companies helping to make transport more efficient, practical and safe. He is widely known in the transport industry as the founder and managing director of r2c Online.

He said: ”I’m very excited to be taking up the position of Chairman at Praiso at what is a very important time in the company’s development. The company’s product portfolio provides important safety benefits to fleets of all sizes as well as saving money and preventing accidents. The personalised, continuous driver behaviour coaching programmes delivered by the Praiso software is increasingly being appreciated by many large and small transport companies and related businesses.”

Praiso is an app and cloud-based platform that combines evidence-based machine learning and its unique algorithms are tailored to digital driver and educational content. Managing a large vehicle fleet presents challenges on many fronts and Priaso helps reduce accidents rates and fuel spend, lowers insurance premiums and dramatically improves safety.