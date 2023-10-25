Reading Time: 2 minutes

THE average quoted price of car insurance rose by 61% in the year to August– the highest annual increase on record, the latest Consumer Intelligence Car Insurance Price Index shows.

Average quoted car insurance premiums have also seen a record 22% rise in the three months from May to August – the biggest quarterly increase for the index, since tracking began in October 2013.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

Telematics providers are becoming less competitive accounting for just 17% of the top five quotes compared with 21% just three months ago.

That has particularly hit younger drivers and telematics providers now account for just 41% of the most competitive quotes for under-25s compared with 53% three months ago. Under-25s are seeing rises in quoted premiums of 66.7%.

“Motorists of all ages have seen new business quotes soar over the last year and many will likely be feeling the pinch in their household budgets against a backdrop of other rising costs of living,” said Max Thompson, Insurance Insight Manager at Consumer Intelligence.

“Competition from telematics has reduced for a second consecutive quarter. This drop-back in telematics delivering competitive quotes has likely triggered the sharper increases in competitive premiums seen this quarter, as telematics quotes are usually significantly cheaper than traditional quotes.”

Long-term view

Average overall quoted premiums have more than doubled by 102.9% since October 2013 when Consumer Intelligence first started collecting data.

Quoted premiums are at their highest levels since Consumer Intelligence records began with 66.2% of the increase happening since December 2022.

Age differences in the past year

The over-50s have seen the smallest increases in quoted premiums in the past 12 months at 56.3% compared with 61% for those aged 25 to 49 and 66.7% for the under-25s.

Telematics

The proportion of competitive price comparison website quotes provided by telematics providers for young driver has fallen to a six-year low comparable with February 2017.

The fall in competitiveness for telematics is partly explained by changes implemented by leading providers. Hasting Direct YouDrive which was a market leader at the start of the year and particularly in the 20 to 24-year-old market has increased premiums while QuoteMeHappy Connect which only quoted ages 17 to 29 withdrew from the market towards the end of July.

Regional differences

Average quoted premiums have risen the most for drivers in London, the West Midlands and the South East with increases of 69.5%, 64.4% and 64.2% respectively.

Drivers in the North West are experiencing the lowest rises in quoted premiums but even they face rises of 55%.

Region Price Index past 12 months (August 22 to August 23) London +69.5% North West +55% West Midlands +64.4% Yorkshire & The Humber +60.2% North East +56.1% South East +64.2% Eastern +60.7% Scotland +60.6% East Midlands +58.1% Wales +56% South West +59.5%

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

