Reading Time: 3 minutes

Private number plates, also known as personalised registrations, can be a great way to express yourself and add a personal touch to your vehicle. However, there are a few things to look out for when making your purchase. In this blog, we’ll explore the things you should consider before buying a private number plate.

#1 – The combination of letters and numbers

With the increasing popularity of personalised number plates, it can be tough to find one that spells out a name or word properly. If you’re looking for a registration spelling of a common word or name, you may need to get creative and use numbers instead of certain letters. Different numbers can be associated with particular letters. For example, a 3 is often used to show an ‘E,’ while a 7 can be used to indicate a ‘T.’

#2 – The type of plate

In the UK, various types of number plates are available, including prefix, suffix, current-style and dateless registrations. The last in particular is very desirable because of their lack of an age identifier, which gives them the ability to effectively disguise the age of a vehicle. Yet the scarcity of dateless plates leaves them highly sought after among car enthusiasts and collectors alike. Therefore, it is not uncommon to find that some of these dateless number plates are more expensive than newer plate formats.

#3 – A number plate may not be used to make a car seem newer than it is

Despite the fact that a personalised registration can add some level of uniqueness and character to your vehicle, it does not change the fact that the car is still the same age as before. For example, if a private plate has an age identifier of ‘07,’ it can not be assigned to a vehicle initially registered in 2002.

#4 – DVLA transfer fees

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) charges a transfer fee of £80 when you buy or assign a private number plate to your vehicle. This transfer fee is payable in addition to the cost of the registration number itself. For example, if you buy a personalised number plate with a cost of £500, you will be required to pay a total of £580 (£500 + £80 Standard Transfer Fee).

It is important to note that these fees are non-refundable and must be paid before the transfer can take place.

#5 – Updating your insurance policy

It is essential to notify your insurance company when you purchase a new private number plate. This is because the registration of your vehicle will change. Your insurer needs to be aware that you have changed the vehicle’s registration so they can update their records. Without this information, they may not be able to accurately assess any claims that are made against your policy.

#6 – Authorised seller

Purchasing a private number plate is a great way to add a sense of individuality to your vehicle. However, it’s important to make sure you buy from an authorised seller. This ensures that the number plate is legitimate and complies with DVLA’s legislation. It also means that you won’t be at risk of being fined for having an illegal or unauthorised number plate on your car.

Buying a private plate can certainly be an exciting prospect, as they are a great way to show off your personality and also happen to be a superb conversation starter. With a personal, unique combination of characters, you can make a bold statement, allowing you to stand out from the crowd. By taking into consideration all the factors mentioned above, you will be able to fully enjoy your personalised registration to the fullest.

