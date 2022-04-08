Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS

Reading Time: 2 minutes

GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner of the 2022 Business Motoring Best Leasing Company.

However, it is the additional support above and beyond this that caught the eye of the judge and it was JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions reaction to the global pandemic that perfectly demonstrated this.

In the week before the first national lockdown announcement, JCT600 VLS instigated a phased home working plan. Within 72-hours its entire workforce was set up and ready to handle all customer queries from home. The focus was to ensure the business was available and operational so that customers could keep their fleets mobile 24/7 where required for key workers.

As lockdown continued, it was clear that customers were all trying to minimise their costs, and JCT600 VLS worked to be able to demonstrate whether customers should return or extend their fleet. Financial analysis was issued to all customers, and we were on-hand to discuss their fleets on a case-by-case basis.

It offered free consultancy to all prospective customers who might be looking for lower-cost higher-value solutions to help them deal with the unprecedented changes they were faced with. For existing customers, remaining flexible enough to meet changing demand and help support throughout this period was key.

In addition to payment breaks, it looked at areas such as untravelled mileage to identify solutions for reducing cost through contract extensions, rescheduling contracts and waiving charges for vehicles that could not be collected.

Throughout the entire Coronavirus pandemic, JCT600 VLS continually adapted its processes to support customers.

Its winning combination has been communication and driving costs down.

JCT600 VLS has undergone a careful, well planned and holistic improvement journey and its core credentials and evidence for winning the Business Motoring Award include:

It remains without a customer loss.

Zero employee churn, our highest ever engagement scores were delivered in September.

Unprecedented new business success with 14% total fleet growth.

A further £150k investment in our market-leading Origo platform, a revolutionary system that delivers multiple

schemes or policies from one platform in a simple user-friendly way to fleets of al sizes Enhanced product roll out including Salary Sacrifice, ECOS and complete outsourced service augmentation

Made salary sacrifice accessible to SMEs with no minimum commitment or set up cost

Helped just over 65% of its existing customer base migrate to EVs to support their respective roads to zero.

Completely converted its own vehicle parc to EVs.





