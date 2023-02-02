ANDY Smith has been appointed as the new Head of Sales at Glasgow-based licence checking and compliance business, DriverCheck, reporting into Group CEOs, Robert Pilkington and Craig Gibbin at parent company, automotive technology solutions provider, Ebbon Group.
His appointment is the latest in a series of new announcements at DriverCheck, which for all, but new business sales, is being led by recently-appointed Head of Operations, Yvette Giannini. Smith, who has been with the Ebbon Group for six years and was previously Account Manager – Logistics with responsibility for Ebbon Automotive’s market-leading moDel delivery solution.
DriverCheck along with sister company, Derby-based Licence Check, forms part of Ebbon Compliance, the UK’s largest driving licence checking and vehicle compliance business with a combined 1.6 million licence checks per annum.
DriverCheck currently has 1,200 customers on its books covering more than 300,000 drivers, and provides managed services to corporate clients, including licence checking and grey fleet services. Ebbon Compliance is one of three recently announced distinct and separate business areas within the Ebbon Group – the others are Ebbon Automotive and Ebbon Intelligence – in a restructuring designed to provide greater clarity of structure across the Group as a whole.
