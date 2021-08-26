Reading Time: < 1 minute

JAMES Taylor is moving from his role as General Sales and Marketing Director for Vauxhall Motors to head up B2B business for the Stellantis group in the UK .

This will aim for a coordinated approach for fleet customers for the Brands of Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall, reporting directly to Paul Willcox and functionally to Alison Jones.

Paul Willcox, Stellantis Senior Vice President, and Managing Director Vauxhall, said: “James brings a wealth of sales experience to this new role. I want to thank him warmly for his success over 22 years at Vauxhall Motors and wish him well for further achievements with this new group position.”

Taylor said: “I am delighted to be heading up this new division for Stellantis in the UK. With a wide and diverse range of car and van models across our nine Brands in the UK, including fully-electric and PHEV, I look forward to developing further our B2B sales to our customers bringing them efficiencies and benefits for their businesses.”