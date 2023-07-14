Reading Time: 6 minutes

Managing a fleet is not an evening stroll – you’re tasked with ensuring a consistent maintenance schedule, attending to emergency repairs, creating and running an efficient transportation routine and coordinating drivers.

And that’s not even half of it.

To be on top of your game, you must be patient, flexible, able to multitask, manage time effectively and most importantly, open to intelligent solutions.

If you have electric vehicles in your fleet, one maintenance aspect you can’t joke with is battery management. To protect your batteries and extend their lifespan, a battery management system (BMS) is non-negotiable.

Battery management has evolved with phenomenal strides in battery intelligence and it’s easy to get lost in the complexities of the available solutions. So, how do you get a good grasp of these modern technologies and leverage them to optimize your fleet maintenance? Your answers are waiting to be read.

Intelligent solutions in fleet management

Fortunately, fleet management is not left out in the technology evolution sweeping the globe. Experts are constantly developing solutions that will make managing your fleet less stressful and more efficient. Here are four recent technologies changing the face of fleet management.

1. Parts inventory management solutions

A brilliant move for anyone with the responsibility of maintaining fleets is to reduce unnecessary costs with parts inventory management. Having a software that helps you manage your parts inventory solves the problems of part stockouts and vehicle downtime, saving you money in the long run.

Fleet inventory management systems ensure your vehicles are active by tracking parts usage, updating quantities in real time and setting off reorder notifications. With this, you always have the parts you need and can avoid shipping charges for last-minute orders.

2. Fleet maintenance management system

Fleet maintenance management covers all aspects of vehicle upkeep to ensure your fleets are in good condition and fit to use. A fleet maintenance management system is, therefore, one that lets you track and monitor your vehicles’ maintenance based on usage, stored histories and related activities.

This system stores vital vehicle- and service-related data, serving as a central database of all your assets. Aside from helping you automate your operations, this solution also enables you to keep an eye on what’s going on with your fleet.

For example, when your vehicles’ on-board diagnostics (OBD) port is connected to your fleet management system, it automatically detects and flags fault codes. This way, you’re alerted of any malfunction and can take action before the situation worsens.

Here are three vital features to look for when choosing a fleet management system:

Service records : this feature lets you record all repairs, track your costs and assess the cost-effectiveness of your equipment.

: this feature lets you record all repairs, track your costs and assess the cost-effectiveness of your equipment. Maintenance notifications : this feature allows you to set up alerts for scheduled checkups and service.

: this feature allows you to set up alerts for scheduled checkups and service. Digital Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) filling: this feature saves time as DVIR reports are filled electronically.

3. Telematics solutions

Telematics technology is used to track and monitor a broad range of information relating to either one vehicle or a whole fleet. This intelligent solution gathers data about vehicle location and activity, engine diagnostics and driver behavior. The data gathered from this software helps to manage the fleet more effectively.

Using Global Positioning Systems (GPS) technology, sensors and engine data, fleet telematics collects a range of data. The data is stored temporarily in a device installed in every vehicle and transmitted to secure servers through private cellular networks. This information helps fleet managers in maintenance and management.

4. Battery management system and battery intelligence software

Battery intelligence has become a buzzword in EV battery management. This solution works with the battery management system (BMS) and is having an impressive impact on battery maintenance.

BMS is responsible for managing the electronics of a rechargeable battery. The system protects both your batteries and users by making sure the cells perform within their safe operating parameters. It monitors your batteries’ state of health (SOH), takes charge of any environmental factor affecting them and gathers data.

Battery intelligence involves boosting the BMS through performance algorithms. It combines battery data, systems engineering, electrochemistry, and data science to give you actionable insights into the performance of your batteries. This optimizes your batteries’ performance and prolong their lifespan.

There’s this fear of EV battery advances being a double-edged sword for fleets. Battery intelligence software erases the fear with its innovative solutions. If you’re managing a fleet of electric vehicles, you should be interested in this technology and how it can help the safety, reliability and performance of your batteries.

Here are some benefits you’ll enjoy if you invest in smart batteries and become conversant with EV battery types:

Increased battery life : battery intelligence software has the potential to significantly extend your battery life. It reduces the wear and tear of the battery cells by preventing deep discharging and overcharging, considerably increasing battery lifespan.

: battery intelligence software has the potential to significantly extend your battery life. It reduces the wear and tear of the battery cells by preventing deep discharging and overcharging, considerably increasing battery lifespan. Improved safety : this software lets you detect any anomalies early so that you can take fast action before the situation worsens. It also helps you understand, monitor and generate insights that can manage risks ahead of time.

: this software lets you detect any anomalies early so that you can take fast action before the situation worsens. It also helps you understand, monitor and generate insights that can manage risks ahead of time. Enhanced performance : the primary purpose of any device is its performance. If a vehicle part is not performing its functions, it’s useless. So, if you desire range, power and fast-charge, a battery intelligence software should be your buddy.

: the primary purpose of any device is its performance. If a vehicle part is not performing its functions, it’s useless. So, if you desire range, power and fast-charge, a battery intelligence software should be your buddy. Increased resale value : the second-hand value of your vehicle parts is important to you as a fleet manager. That’s why any technology that can help prolong the lifespan of your batteries should interest you. A battery intelligence software keeps your batteries in the best condition, increasing their resale value, whether separately or with the cars.

: the second-hand value of your vehicle parts is important to you as a fleet manager. That’s why any technology that can help prolong the lifespan of your batteries should interest you. A battery intelligence software keeps your batteries in the best condition, increasing their resale value, whether separately or with the cars. Environmental protection: you owe the earth one, and one of the best ways to pay is by investing in technology that will reduce pollution. A prolonged battery life reduces the number of batteries produced, recycled and discarded. This improves the environment and slows down climate change.

Benefits of applying smart solutions in your fleet maintenance

As you can see, intelligent solutions for streamlining your fleet maintenance and battery management are not as complicated as they look. You only need to understand how they work and the benefits they offer. Talking about benefits, here are four advantages of investing in these technologies.

1. Improved vehicle lifespan

One sure way to improve your vehicles’ lifespan is by maintaining it; maintenance software lets you do this efficiently. Being able to monitor your fleet comprehensively lets you control factors like oil changes, mileage, braking habits and tire wear. This control enables you to act proactively and increase the lifespan of your vehicles.

2. Cost reduction

Technological tools have a reputation for saving costs, and those made for the fleet management industry are not excluded. These software give you an oversight of how each vehicle is run and how much it costs to run them, helping you make informed decisions in cost reduction.

Fleet management systems let you see potential issues and address them before they become major problems. You’re able to avoid costly repairs, replacements and unnecessary downtime. It also allows you to use your resources more efficiently.

3. Remote management

Your fleet’s maintenance can now be done remotely, thanks to these intelligent solutions. Without being on site, you can monitor the operations of your fleet and make decisions and changes right from your mobile phone or computer.

4. Enhanced communication

Poor communication is a major problem in maintaining fleets. For example, drivers might fail to report a fault, which can cost the company good money. However, these technologies prevent errors like this by facilitating effective communication digitally. They’re equipped with in-built tools that boost smooth communication between drivers and managers.

Charge up your profit margins with smart solutions for fleet maintenance and battery management

Partaking in the growth occurring in the fleet management industry requires a smart approach. And such an approach requires leveraging intelligent solutions available for maintaining your fleet, especially your batteries.

This article has shown that these solutions are not complicated; they’re easy to understand and use. They also come with numerous benefits. Managing your batteries with battery intelligence software has advantages like improved battery life, better safety, increased performance, enhanced resale value and environmental protection.

When you adopt these smart technologies, you optimize your fleet management system and enjoy perks like improved vehicle lifespan, cost reduction, remote management and enhanced communication. Subsequently, your operations become more efficient and your customers more satisfied, leading to a boost in your profit margins.

Moyofade Ipadeola is an SEO Writer, UX Writer and Editor. Witty, she loves personal development and helping people grow. Mo, as she’s fondly called, is fascinated by all things tech. She can be reached on Linkedin.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

