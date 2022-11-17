Reading Time: 3 minutes

ACCORDING to a new annual report commissioned by Tusker, most drivers would not choose electric vehicles (EVs) over petrol or diesel withoutstable Benefit in Kind taxation (BiK) rates and the availability of salary sacrifice schemes.

The research shows that without salary sacrifice, more mass-market drivers would not be able to afford the switch to electric.

2,000 in-work drivers from across the UK were surveyed and the results show:

60% of drivers said they would go electric or hybrid if salary sacrifice was available, without it, 61% would choose a petrol, diesel or hybrid instead

78.2% of the drivers surveyed said that that low BiK rates were the deciding factor in their choice to go electric

55% of drivers would not currently choose an EV if BiK rates rise in line with petrol or diesel cars

54% are worried about the running costs of a petrol or diesel car with 55% finding them too expensive to run

The report shows how financial incentives offered by Government worked. The zero Road Fund Licence, and the 2% BiK rate applied to EVs since 2019 has accelerated the growth in uptake of zero emission vehicles. Prior to the introduction of favourable BiK rates, 97,565 were sold in the UK in 2019, however in 2020, 205,770 were sold after they came into force. This trend has continued, with more than 592,000 EVs sold so far in 2022.

The order book for 2023 shows that 83% of Tusker’s 21,000 drivers are opting for an EV or hybrid EV for their next vehicle and a further 12% choosing low emission hybrid EVs. It is likely that Tusker’s EV and hybrid orders will increase to nearer 100% by the end of 2023.

Ensuring that EVs are available for all is something Tusker is passionate about, and it works to enable everyone to lower their emissions. More than two-thirds of Tusker drivers are 20% taxpayers and the majority of these are drivers choosing a new car for the first time, moving out of a car that is more than 8 years old and often a high emission vehicle.

Motoring journalist and consumer activist, Quentin Willson has been working with Tusker to highlight the need for mass-market adoption of EV motoring.

He said: “Ordinary drivers face being priced out of affording an EV thanks to high upfront purchase costs or large deposits from traditional finance options. The second-hand EV market is also still too expensive for many, with recent price increases set to stay for the next few years. As things stand we face the risk that the majority of the public will be left out of the transition”

“Salary sacrifice enables levelling up access to electric cars for more people across the UK. But, with less than 15% of new car sales being EV, we still have a long way to go to hit our national targets. I believe salary sacrifice is the most cost effective way of driving an EV. This policy is enabling lower income drivers access to EVs, so it has to continue. Why deny nurses, council workers and office staff the chance to drive a zero-emission EV?”

Tusker’s own experience of running EVs at scale, alongside petrol or diesel vehicles, confirms the findings. Overall, EVs have been shown to have servicing, maintenance and repair costs which are 40% lower than their petrol or diesel equivalents, and a 51% lower cost of parts over the same period.

Additional stats from the Tusker report:

53% of drivers expect to change cars in the next three years

61% of drivers are most concerned with the running costs of their next vehicle

58% of drivers would consider changing to an EV due to the cost of running an ICE vehicle

More than two thirds of Tuskers Drivers are 20% tax payers.

The average weekly mileage driven across the UK is just 73 miles / week

The average driver spends £45 / week on petrol or diesel

The average driver would save £730 in petrol a year by swapping a VW Golf for the equivalent VW ID.3

Tusker’s Chief Executive, Paul Gilshan, said: “Our report provides the latest market intelligence and trends around drivers and their view on the current and future EV ecosystem.

“It confirms that salary sacrifice and the stability of BiK rates are key for the long term, widespread adoption of EVs by mass market drivers.”





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE