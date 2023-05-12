Reading Time: 2 minutes

The relationship between the British Royal Family and private plates has been long-standing and continues to be a topic of discussion. Private number plates have been popular among the British aristocracy and wealthy individuals for many years, and the Royal Family is no exception. As we approach the upcoming royal coronation on Saturday, it’s worth briefly delving into the history of private plates used by the royal family.

Throughout history, royal family members have been spotted driving or being driven in some of the most luxurious vehicles ever produced. Over the years, these vehicles have been registered to several prestigious private number plates.

The tradition of private registration dates back to the 1900s, and it wasn’t long before the royal family began using them as well. In fact, A 7, one of the oldest number plates ever seen on British roads, was owned by Queen Elizabeth II herself. This historic registration was first issued by the London Council in 1903, making it a true relic of the early days of motoring. As a member of the royal family and a figurehead of the nation, it’s fitting that the Queen would have had access to such a distinguished piece of automotive history.

Since then, personalised plates have become a fixture of royal transport. Across her illustrious reign, Queen Elizabeth II owned a set of exceptional registration plates: MYT 1, MYT 2, and MYT 3. In addition, Princess Anne owned the highly conspicuous number plate 1 ANN. However, due to security concerns, the plate was relinquished.

Furthermore, King George VI had a keen interest in Lanchester automobiles and purchased multiple models during the 1920s and 1930s. Prior to his father’s untimely demise, the king ordered a limousine and a landaulette from Daimler, which were later rebranded as Lanchesters. Both cars, adorned in black paint, arrived with the registration plates of JJ 4 and JJ 5.

These plates not only distinguish the royal family’s vehicles from others, but they also act as a subtle reminder of their status and influence. They can also be a source of fascination for collectors and enthusiasts, who covet these rare and prestigious plates.

As for the upcoming coronation, it remains to be seen what role personalised plates will play in the event. However, given their long history of use by the royal family, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some unique and memorable plates on display. Regardless, it’s clear that personalised number plates will continue to be a symbol of status and exclusivity for many years to come.

Overall, the relationship between the British Royal Family and private number plates is unique and fascinating, and it is sure to continue for many years to come. Whether it’s for the coronation or just for personal expression, private number plates are a symbol of individuality and style. They will always hold a special place in British culture.

