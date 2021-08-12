Reading Time: 2 minutes

REPLACING car batteries isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. For some people, it’s the equivalent of trying on a pair of tight jeans. Hence, if you’re looking for a step-by-step guide to replace your car battery, you’ve come to the right place.

Because replacing car batteries can be dangerous, it’s always better to do it in the easiest and the safest way possible. Here’s how you can replace your car battery:

Step 1 – Safety first

Safety always comes first. Before starting the process, wear rubber gloves for protection. Other key things that can help you stay safe are removing metal items. Therefore, if you wear a watch or rings, take them off before replacing your battery.

If you’re extra careful, you can even wear safety goggles. Because this process is flammable and potentially harmful, you need to stay safe above all. Hence, if the battery is leaking or damaged, consider getting a professional to get the job done. If not, you’re good to start with step 2.

Step 2 – Remove the old battery

The first step after safety is to remove the old battery. You can do this by disconnecting the positive and negative cables from their terminals. They’re easily identifiable because of the (+) and (-) signs. You can use a wrench to loosen the cables; however, it should not touch the terminal.

Once that is done, you can loosen the fasteners and carefully lift out the battery. When it is out, place it far away in a safe corner.

Step 3 – Cleaning

Cleaning is a very important part of replacing a car battery. This includes cleaning the clamps and the terminals. Make sure there is no dirt or corrosion in either area. A wire brush would be the perfect tool for this task.

Step 4 – Placing the new battery

All you have to do now is reverse the previous process. Placing the battery is the easiest part. If you have the right size and dimensions for the replacement battery, simply place it in your vehicle. Your new battery should be positioned the same way your old battery was. After that, secure the clamps, so your battery doesn’t move around.

Step 5 – Connecting the terminals

Now, you can start by connecting the positive cable to the positive terminal. Try not to touch the terminal and the cable end with metal as it is harmful to you and your vehicle. Next, you can connect your negative cable to your negative terminal. Cover the lids if you have them and you’re done!

Step 6 – Testing the car

The last step is simply testing the car. Close the hood of your vehicle after removing all the tools from there. Start your engine. When it starts up, you know you’re good to go.

After you’ve gone through all the steps, you will have successfully replaced your car battery!

Side tip: Replacing a car battery is much easier once you have the right replacement fit. A perfect battery webshop can deliver one to you only in a couple of days.

So, if you want to be productive, replace your car battery at the earliest possible.