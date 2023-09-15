Reading Time: 3 minutes

Woven into the intricate tapestry of Britain’s diverse landscapes, our roads act as vital links that bring us together, quietly witnessing countless stories. Yet, certain paths have gained a reputation for their tricky bends, demanding terrains, and higher frequencies of incidents. For travellers, being aware of these hidden risks is crucial, guiding us to navigate these routes with care. In this discussion, we explore insights from a Regtransfers study, shedding light on the most risky roads in Britain and the rates of incidents that have given them a certain notoriety.

The criteria for ranking these dangerous roads revolve around their accident rates – calculated as the number of accidents per million vehicle-miles travelled. In this context, vehicle-miles cover both the length of the road and the number of vehicles using it. Differences between overall and regional incident rates arise from the analysis that compares an entire road with specific regional sections (e.g., A49 as a whole versus A49 within the North West). This analysis is based on police-recorded accidents spanning a decade (2007-2016), supplemented by the Department for Transport (DfT) traffic counts and road safety statistics, and covers roads that have seen over 1,000 accidents.

Interestingly, the most dangerous roads in the UK are clustered exclusively within the bustling heart of London, where traffic congestion mingles with a diverse mix of road users, leading to higher incident rates. With a closer look, we’ll explore each of these high-risk roads:

A1010

This road claims the ominous title of the United Kingdom’s riskiest route, with an accident rate of 12.7. Although it spans both London and the East of England, the most hazardous section likely lies within London. Intense vehicle movement, pedestrian crossings, and intersections likely contribute to its elevated incident rate.

A107

Entirely situated within London’s urban environment, the A107 secures the second spot, boasting a recorded accident rate of 8.38. This road grapples with urban dynamics, merging vehicular traffic with cyclists, pedestrians, and public transportation.

A105

Earning its place among the UK’s most challenging roads due to its accident rate of 6.75, the A105 is confined solely to London. Its vulnerability to incidents is likely heightened by the influx of commuters and local traffic.

A315

Positioned within London’s landscape, the A315 displays a 6.7 accident rate. Its location within the urban environment leads to recurrent congestion and complex traffic patterns, escalating accident risks.

A112

Occupying the fifth position with an accident rate of 6.25, the A112’s proximity to numerous schools, residential areas, and commercial hubs within London increases its vulnerability due to the mix of pedestrians and diverse vehicles.

A400

Claiming the sixth position, the A400 with its 4.4 accident rate is a notable contender. Nestled within London’s boundaries, this road is known for its busy thoroughfare, which includes areas with dense pedestrian traffic and complex traffic movement.

A4020

Securing the seventh spot, the A4020 has an accident rate of 3.93. Its trajectory through London highlights challenges related to urban traffic, road designs, and interactions among diverse road users.

A219 and A215

Sharing the eighth and ninth ranks, the A219 and A215 both roads often grapple with the urban challenges exacerbated by the daily influx of work commuters, making them more prone to traffic incidents, displaying matching accident rates of 3.87.

A214

Concluding the top ten list, the A214 has an accident rate of 3.73. Exclusively threading through London, this road contends with accident risks influenced by its urban surroundings and the interplay of various transportation modes.

The concentration of these ten high-risk roads within London underscores the unique hazards that urban environments pose to road safety. A combination of factors such as congestion, a mix of transit modes, pedestrian involvement, and complex road layouts propels these roads to heightened incidents. Addressing these hazards might involve improved infrastructure, refined traffic management, and increased public awareness campaigns to promote safe road usage.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

