THOUGH owning a car is hugely convenient, there are many costs involved that can make running one inordinately expensive.

However, there are plenty of smart and savvy ways to reduce how much you’re spending on your car each month. Want to find out what they are? Then keep on reading.

The Vehicle

First things first, you should invest in a good vehicle. Old bangers with many miles on the clock tend not to run as efficiently as others, meaning they are more likely to breakdown and need repairing.

Everyone knows how expensive the car garage is – having to make frequent visits will quickly result in your vehicle becoming unaffordable to run.

It’s also worthwhile looking into fuel-efficient vehicles. The more fuel your car guzzles, the more petrol or diesel you buy, which is incredibly expensive.

Remember, you don’t need to buy expensive or first-hand cars to get your money’s worth. Instead, do a little research to see if a second-hand vehicle is the one for you. Also, don’t buy for the brand.

Most cars are made in the same factories, so all you’re paying for is a name, not a better car. It should also be noted that the newer the model, the more expensive the car. If you’re dead set on buying a certain vehicle, then wait a couple of years and purchase it at a reduced price.

Car Insurance

One of the biggest costs that comes with owning a car is insurance. To reduce how much you’re paying for sufficient coverage, it’s worthwhile looking at comparison websites and using car insurance brokers.

These services will help to ensure you’re getting the very best value for your money and that your insurance provider meets your specific needs.

For example, car insurance brokers might be able to negotiate optional extras (like breakdown and legal expenses cover) with insurance companies, so you can have these things as part of your contract for free. This is the perfect way to reduce how much you’re spending on running your car.

Reduce Your Mileage

Once people have a car, they tend to rely on it too much – even for short journeys.

By walking to the shops, cycling to work and taking the bus or train occasionally you can reduce your annual more than you might think. Not only will this reduce the amount of fuel you have to buy, but lower mileage can also help to lower your car insurance premium as well.

Saving on Maintenance

Saving money wherever you can on maintenance is important. You can do so by finding cost-effective deals and implementing preventive measures that reduce the likelihood of needing repairs.

For starters, it’s worth checking your vehicle once every two weeks for damages that might cause complications. This includes monitoring your water levels, the amount of oil you have, and what condition your tyres are in.

If replacing your tyres, avoid car dealerships and instead use outlet stores which offer the same quality but for a lower price.

When refuelling your car, we also recommend going to the petrol stations next to big supermarkets, as these usually have better prices. You also need to keep an eye on how inflated your tyres are because this will affect how efficient the vehicle is.

You could try cleaning your vehicle by yourself, too. Car washes are incredibly expensive, but it can be easily done at home with a hose, some cleaning products, and a portable hoover. Focus on the windows, exterior, floor, gear stick and seats when doing so.

Finally, make sure the garage you’re using for repairs is certified and well-reviewed. Some mechanics may charge you more money than others and do a worse job to ensure the customer returns.

Follow these tips and tricks and you’ll see the costs of running your car significantly reduce. Always make sure you’re getting the best value for your money in both the short term and the long term.