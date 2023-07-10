The boot space of a car is an essential factor to consider when purchasing a vehicle, whether you’re a family or an individual. luggage, shopping, other items: there are numbers of ways to use the boot space. We gathered ten car models, whose capacities may fulfill any wishes.
Top 5 Cars with the Best Boot Space
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate
Luxurious car that boasts a generous boot space of 640 liters. The boot can be expanded to 1,820 liters by folding the rear seats. The car also features an optional electric tailgate, which can be operated by waving your foot under the rear bumper.
- Peugeot 308 SW
Stylish estate car that offers a boot space of 660 liters, which can be expanded to 1,775 liters. It features a low loading height, a flat boot floor, and a luggage cover. You also may be interested in 508 SW, which Peugeot says here is rated at 530 liters.
- Skoda Octavia Estate
Popular family car that offers ample boot space of 640 liters. It can be expanded to 1,700 liters by folding the rear seats. The car also features a useful double-sided boot floor, which can be flipped over to reveal a waterproof and washable surface.
4.BMW 5 Series Touring
Premium estate car that features a large boot space of 570 liters. It can be expanded to 1,700 liters by folding the rear seats. The car also features a hands-free tailgate, which can be opened by waving your foot under the rear bumper.
- Kia Ceed Sportswagon
Spacious car that offers a boot space of 625 liters, which can be expanded to 1,694 liters. It features a low loading height, a flat boot floor, and a luggage cover.
These automobiles offer not only exceptional boot space but also a range of additional features that make them ideal for families or individuals in need of extra storage space.
Other Cars with Good Boot Space
If you’re looking for a car with a good-sized boot, but don’t need as much space as the top five cars offer, here are some other options to consider:
- Ford Focus Estate
Car has a boot space of 608 liters and can be expanded to 1,653 liters. It’s easy to load and unload items due to a flat boot floor.
- Volkswagen Golf Estate
The German model offers a boot space of 605 liters, which can be expanded to 1,620 liters. The car also features a variable boot floor, which can be adjusted to create a flat load area.
- Audi A4 Avant
Premium estate car that offers a boot space of 505 liters, which can be expanded to 1,510 liters. There are also a power-operated tailgate and a low loading height,
- Volvo V90
Stylish estate car that offers a spacious boot of 560 liters. It can be expanded to 1,526 liters by folding the rear seats. The car also features a power-operated tailgate and a load cover that can be stored under the boot floor.
- Honda Civic Hatchback
This model is known for its spacious and versatile cargo area. It has a boot space of 478 liters, which can be expanded to 1,267 liters by folding the rear seats.
These cars offer good-sized boot spaces and a range of additional features that make them great options for families or individuals in need of extra storage space.
Factors to Consider When Choosing a Car with Good Boot Space
Actually, there are a lot of factors, not only the number of liters. Here are some of them:
- Capacity: How much space is available in the boot?
Estimate how much space you need for your everyday needs, as well as any extra space you may need for special occasions: holidays, trips, moving house… It’s useful to check not only official boot capacity, but also how it boosts when the rear seats are folded down.
- Convenience: Is the boot easy to access and use?
Consider how easy it is to access and use the boot. Look for a car with a low loading height and a wide opening tailgate. Power-operated tailgates can also be convenient, especially when your hands are full.
- Flexibility: Can the boot be modified or expanded to fit larger items?
Look for a car with a flexible boot space that can be modified or expanded to fit larger items. Foldable rear seats, adjustable boot floors, and removable parcel shelves are all features that can help you make the most of your car’s storage capacity.
- Features: Are there additional features that enhance the usefulness of the boot space?
Consider additional features that can make the boot space more useful, such as tie-down points, luggage covers, and cargo nets. Some cars also come with dedicated storage compartments or built-in bag hooks, which can be useful for keeping your items organized and secure.
By considering these factors, you can find a car with a good-sized boot that meets your needs and makes your life easier.
Conclusion
In conclusion, choosing a car with a good-sized boot is important for individuals and families who need extra storage space for their everyday needs. From the Honda Civic Hatchback to the BMW 5 Series Touring, the top cars with the best boot space offer ample storage capacity and a range of additional features that make them versatile and practical. Now it’s easy to afford one of these models thanks to car financing online programs.
Having a car with a good-sized boot can make a big difference in your daily life. So, take your time, do your research, and choose a car that offers the right balance of space, convenience, and practicality to suit your needs.
