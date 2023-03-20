Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category in this year’s Business Motoring Awards

Ogilvie offers a one-stop-shop range of services for SMEs including:

Consultancy – creation and advice on which vehicles to consider

Purchasing

Warranty claims

Accident management

Maintenance management

Tyre management – a fixed cost tyre policy covers most scenarios

Vehicle disposal

Fuel management – a fuel card, accepted by 95% of all UK fuel stations.

Ogilvie’s Green Fleet Taskforce continues to innovate and help fleet managers and drivers stay well informed with bespoke guides and information on its website.

Its completely renewed “MiNextEV” digital application uses jargon-busting language when explaining EV’s, making the choice of EV, whether a car or van, easy.

A partnership with leading charge point provider ChargedEV has proved a hit with customers, offering bespoke support to workplaces of all sizes as well as guidance and discounts for home chargers. As a result of its EV commitments, Ogilvie has seen an impressive 219% YoY increase in the number of electric vehicles on its fleet, compared to the SMMT average of 14%.

The Ogilvie True Cost (OTC) matrix and Fleet Management Reporting Software are just two examples of how it is supporting all clients through education, helping them adapt to change.

For example, the new OTC calculation for electric vehicles starts by calculating key information such as electric range, battery capacity and the cost of charging. It then includes the critical costs associated with National Insurance Contributions and applies the relevant corporation tax savings to actual and direct fleet costs before adding back in any applicable lease rental restriction.

Aside from the more traditional fleet management services, Ogilvie’s total fleet coverage also includes: Driver Licence checking; grey fleet services; and assessment and driver training.

When vehicle lead times began to lengthen due to the global parts shortage, Ogilvie realised a fresh approach was needed to manage an unprecedented situation. To avoid frustrations of long and unpredictable delivery dates, it developed its own proprietary lead-time generator app to assist clients.

Supporting the vehicle leasing sector as a whole, as well as SME customers, Ogilvie provides access to a host of online tools such as fuel benefit and tax calculators, as well as its Happy Drivers App – designed to support fleet managers and drivers’ day-to-day functions.

Downloaded by more than 15,000 drivers to date, the latest release of the Happy Drivers App now includes an EV charge point finder map.

For Ogilvie Fleet drivers, the App also provides emergency contacts, as well as a host of driver services such as access to vehicle servicing, MOTs, and tyres. All available services are backed by the Ogilvie Fleet support team. It also continues to develop its business mobility as a service proposition.

