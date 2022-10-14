Even if the current energy crisis promptly puts a cap on the purchase and use of electronic vehicles by end consumers, the trend and the general discussion are still present. 2030 and with it the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles is only seven years away. In a statement, Toyota’s President Akio Toyoda presented the status of the Japanese multinational automaker regarding its EV fleet. And it’s looking impressive.
Thinking ahead to market developments
63% of Brits have actively opposed switching to an electric car in the current crisis – even as statistics and forecasts suggest EVs will continue to outperform fossil fuels and are still cheaper to run – not to mention the economic influence they have. Nevertheless, the fear is understandable, after all, we are all in the same boat of uncertainty. With the cost cap being recalibrated every three months instead of the planned six months, the next few years are unpredictable. What is predictable, however, is 2030 and the ban on petrol and diesel cars, as well as the ban on hybrid cars following up in 2035. In order not to fall behind on their schedule, car manufacturers have been planning and optimizing their electric fleet for several years.
Toyota has now allowed for direct insight into their planning and the design of no fewer than 30 new models that could not be more different, individual and intriguing. With the approach that “it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option,” says Akio Toyoda, their strategy is to adapt to the needs of her customers and directly offer a large selection of SUVs, hatchbacks, sports cars and even vans and minivans. “Toyota is committed to providing a diversified range of carbon-neutral options to meet whatever might be the needs and situations in every country and region.”
Toyota is taking a stance in Britain
This carbon neutrality is something the Japanese automaker is particularly passionate about. With the critical distinction between carbon-reducing vehicles, the use of which can never lead to a concrete CO2 reduction in the atmosphere, and carbon-neutral vehicles; “We at Toyota will do our utmost to realize such vehicles.” Since 1992 Toyota has promised in its “Earth Charter” to commit to the environment, which makes new and used vehicles by Toyota viable and sustainable options – today. The new generation promises to follow that commitment.
“We […] aim to be a company that contributes to the global environment, seeks to bring happiness to people, acts, and stays close to its customers”, states Akio Toyoda. “To sum it up, we want to become a company that produces happiness for all, for both individuals and society. We want to pass on an ever-better future for the children of today and those who will come after them. […] With will and passion, we will be able to leave behind many smiling faces and a beautiful Earth for the next generation.”
