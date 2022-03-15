Reading Time: 4 minutes

Road accidents are more frequent than people think. Driving is an everyday activity worldwide, and anytime someone gets behind the wheel, they expose themselves to numerous dangers. In Great Britain, 157,787 car drivers were involved in accidents in 2019.

Travelling for work is common for many employees, and usually, whether the job requires a short or long ride, the car is their best friend. Of course, the last thing you think about when travelling is being involved in a car accident. People often think incidents can’t happen to them, but unfortunately, accidents can occur when you least expect them.

Many drivers think they can multitask while driving, causing life-threatening accidents. The elements that can lead to road accidents are drowsiness, bad weather conditions, unsafe roads, speeding and distractions, such as smartphones. Not to mention that using your phone while driving is illegal because it is the main activity that can trick your cognitive system and distract you from the road. Whether you travel for personal matters or work, make sure you focus your attention on the road and don’t let anything distract you.

Sometimes, even after taking all the recommended precautions, accidents still happen, so here are some steps you can use to recover after a traumatic road experience:

Search for a personal injury lawyer

You may experience fear, confusion, and frustration after a traumatic event because you don’t understand how and why it happened to you. To avoid accidents, people should pay more attention to their safety. But still, incidents can happen anytime, so you may wonder what to do for recovery.

Whether you get involved in an incident at work, while driving or in a public place, make sure you stand up for your rights. Claiming compensation is a crucial step to follow after an accident. So, the first thing to do after you get injured in a car accident is to ask for personal injury compensation.

If you suffer a car accident while travelling for work, inform your employer immediately because they have to report it and offer you the time off you need for healing and recovering. Many employees don’t get compensation because they consider the accident is their fault, but remember that accidents happen because safety plans are not followed properly. It means that the employer didn’t inform the employees correctly or didn’t ensure their safety, being responsible for the accident too.

If the business owner tries to deny the accident or minimise its potential health consequences, a personal injury attorney can help you. They will know how to manage the situation and ensure the injured people are fairly treated. Choose an attorney you can trust, and they will defend your rights in court.

For more information about how to claim compensation and find quality personal injury lawyers, you can access personalinjuryclaimscare.org.uk

Take care of yourself

Checking your injuries and evaluating their severity level is critical immediately after a car accident. Also, if you weren’t alone in the car, ensure that everybody is safe or ask for help if the situation requires it. Whether you are involved in a minor or severe car accident, pay attention to any symptoms because many types of injuries can put your life at risk, so it is important to identify them on time. Here are some examples:

Traumatic brain injuries

Spinal cord and neck injuries

Back injuries

Internal injuries

Burns

Fractures

Facial injuries

PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Spinal cord and head injuries are the most dangerous because they manifest symptoms after long periods. Receiving medical support after a car accident is vital because healthcare specialists can advise you to make additional investigations. For example, a CT scan can diagnose a skull fracture, while an MRI can identify internal injuries. Besides, patients must continue to seek medical help for days or even months after the accident because the health state may deteriorate after a while.

Besides physical injuries, mental health can be severely affected. No matter the circumstances, a car accident is a traumatic event, and you may feel scared and disoriented. The most common condition that occurs after such an event is post-traumatic stress disorder. You can experience internal reminders of the incident, refusal regarding remembering the event, increased anxiety, insomnia and mood changes. Just as in the case of physical symptoms, such as headaches, pains and dizziness, these are alarming psychological signs, so ensure you ask for specialised help.

Take some time off

Many people tend to return to work right after the accident without considering the potential risks. Don’t push yourself to the limit because you may experience long-term health problems and risk your life. The best thing to do is talk with your doctor and ask him when it’s the right time to start working again. They know your health state better, so they can offer details about the injures’ evolution, and help you make an informed decision.

Resting and taking care of yourself are essential for a fast recovery. Some employers force you to come back to work, saying that you will not receive the salary. It’s important to have an honest discussion about your financial state with your employer and purpose to them a working from home collaboration until you recover entirely to avoid this situation. This way, you can keep the job and earn the necessary money for paying the bills.

Ask for help when you need it

Don’t be afraid to talk with other people about what happened. Being involved in an accident is not an easy situation to handle, but it’s even harder to get through it if you don’t ask or accept help from others. Besides the specialists that asses your mental state regularly, your family and friends will always be there for you if you need a helping hand.

If the injuries you suffered don’t allow you to wash dishes, do the laundry or cook, ask them to help you with these daily tasks. Family members and close friends will support you unconditionally and contribute with doctors and psychotherapists to your recovery.

Recovery can be a long process to endure, but following the tips presented above can help manage the situation easily and encourage you to defend your rights.