Paul Burgess, Chief Executive at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Many multi-storeys still in use were built in the 1960s, 70s and 80s when cars were simply much smaller than they are today. Vehicles have grown substantially thanks to increased safety and comfort measures in the intervening years, and our research shows that drivers don’t feel they can drive around car parks easily as a result. The fact that many simply can’t get out of their cars once they are parked shows how bigger cars and undersized parking spaces just don’t match.”
The Startline Used Car Tracker also showed that 71% of people think that car parking spaces should be made bigger, 65% that modern cars are too big for car parks, and 54% that only cars below a certain size should be allowed in car parks.
Burgess added: “Sadly, there is no easy solution to this problem. Cars are unlikely to start to become smaller any time soon, while rebuilding hundreds or thousands of car parks across the country is just as unlikely.”
The Startline Used Car Tracker is compiled monthly for Startline Motor Finance by APD Global Research, well-known in the motor industry for their business intelligence reporting and customer experience programs. This time, 336 consumers and 60 dealers were questioned.
Chris Wright
