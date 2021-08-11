Two thirds of SMEs consider vehicle leasing
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ALMOST two out of three SMEs would consider using specific leasing products for cars and vans – although outright purchase still remains the most popular option.
New research commissioned by Arval Mobility Observatory asked fleets, “to what extent are you interested in each of the following finance solutions for future vehicle purchase?” A total of 64% said they were “interested” or “very interested” in leasing with a purchase option or Financial leasing with residual value risk.
Meanwhile, more than half (56%) gave the same response for operating leasing that could include a full package of services with RV risk for the lessor while 45% opted for car credit. However, 73% backed outright purchase.
Shaun Sadlier, Head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Leasing has been growing in popularity among SMEs for some years and the responses that we have recorded here indicate that further growth is likely in the future.
“The research suggests a widespread and sophisticated understanding of the benefits of different leasing products with and without the customer taking the RV risk, as well as knowledge of the type of additional services that are available.
“With the financial pressure that many SMEs are likely to experience in the wake of the pandemic, it is likely that products which remove the RV risk and provide a comprehensive vehicle package for a fixed monthly cost will have considerable appeal.
“However, the attachment of a large number of these smaller businesses to outright purchase remains considerable, although we expect this to probably soften in the coming years.”
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment