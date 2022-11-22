Owning your own campervan is a fantastic opportunity as it gives you the freedom to travel around the country in comfort and style. The great thing about having your own campervan is that you can kit it out however you want, so you can truly make the campervan into your own. Campervans are a great way of going on a staycation, as you can get all of the family in the van and travel to some nice spots in the UK.
Converting your campervan will take a lot of time and effort, but it will definitely be a worthwhile investment. In this article, we will go over a few different tips and tricks that can help you convert your campervan. If you want to create the campervan of your dreams, then this article is for you. Keep on reading to find out our top tips.
Establish A Budget
One of the first things you will need to do when planning to convert your campervan is to establish a budget. Although there are budget-friendly ways you can kit out a campervan, if you want to do it right, then you will need to spend a bit of money. Take the time to establish a budget that clearly outlines all of the things you will need to pay for. Having a strict and detailed budget in place will help you along your journey as it will act as a guideline throughout the whole process. Not only this but having a budget will stop you from spending too much money and ending up out of pocket. So, before you start the conversion process, you must establish a budget that will see you through to the end.
Set A Timeline
Another thing you need to do when converting your campervan is set up a timeline. Although you may encounter some bumps in the road that could slow down the conversion process, having a rough timeline in place can help you plan everything better and complete the project faster. The first thing you will need to do is create a detailed plan, listing everything that needs to be completed. Once you have your plan in place, you can then start creating a timeline around that plan, starting with things like installing electrics and finishing with decorating. Once you have your plan and timeline set up, you can then get to work with the conversion. You may find that your plans deviate slightly as you might encounter some issues during the process but try your best to stick with the timeline you have set out and you should find that the project runs much smoother.
Sort Out Insurance
One important thing that you must ensure you organise is insurance. Before you start making changes to your campervan and before you set out on the road, you should take a day to research what insurance is available for you. Insurance is so important because it keeps you and everyone else protected, should something happen to your campervan. Not only this, but if you have spent time and money kitting out your campervan, then you want to have insurance in case anything gets damaged or stolen from your van. Because there are so many different insurance companies available, it would be worthwhile just spending a day researching the different ones until you find one that works for you. You can get campervan insurance using Motorhome Project, so perhaps browse their website first and see if you can find an insurance that suits you.
Design Your Layout
Designing the layout of your campervan is an important step you need to take before you start getting to work. Having the layout designed in full detail will help you through the refurbishment process as it will give you a guide to work with. If you intend on getting some people to help you with the project, then you can give them the layout, so that they know exactly that you want. This doesn’t mean you need to be an expert in design, but even just having a basic layout will help you understand what work needs to be done. Having a clear idea of the finished product will mean that you can work faster as you have something clear to work towards. Understand the measurements of every aspect of your campervan and use those measurements to design a layout that is clear and concise.
Add Lots Of Storage
One of the best parts of having a campervan is that you get to travel across the country without having to book accommodation. Because you will be staying in your campervan, it is important that you kit your campervan out with lots of storage space, so that you can keep everything organised, when you are on the go. Once everything has been fitted in your campervan, you may find that there is little space left to add storage. However, this is when you need to be smart about storage space and install hidden storage cupboards into the small space you have. Don’t be afraid to use the height of the campervan to your advantage and install cupboards and shelves high on the walls.
Insulate Your Campervan
The UK is not known for its warm weather, so if you are planning on taking your campervan on holiday all year round, then you must ensure that you install insulation in your campervan. Insulating the walls and floors will help to retain heat and it will stop you from getting cold during the winter months. Installing insulation is pretty easy but if you are not sure what you are doing, then it could be best to hire some help. You want to ensure that your campervan is fully insulated and that there are no gaps where drafts can come in, so hiring some professional help can ensure that everything is completed to a high standard. Once you have the base level of insulation installed, you can then start adding some extra touches to ensure you are nicer and warm. A little space heater will be enough to warm up the space of your campervan, so perhaps invest in a good quality space heater to see you through the winter months.
Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help
Although converting a campervan is a lot of fun, it will also be a huge amount of work, so it is important to not underestimate just how much work it will be. If you think that it may be too much work to do on your own, then it could be a good idea to ask for some help. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help, especially with a project as big as this, so make sure you are honest with yourself and that you ask for help when you need it. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean you need to spend lots of money on hiring professionals, but instead you could enlist the help of your close friends and family. When it comes to the finishing touches like painting and decorating, you could ask your friends if they wouldn’t mind helping out a little bit, as this could save you a lot of time.
