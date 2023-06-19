Reading Time: 4 minutes

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important focus in business, more companies are exploring ways to integrate environmentally friendly practices into their operations. One notable avenue gaining momentum is the adoption of commercial electric vehicle fleets. These fleets offer numerous benefits, from operational advantages to government incentives and employee engagement, supporting businesses to contribute to a greener future.

This article delves into the world of commercial electric vehicle fleets, exploring the operational, financial, and environmental benefits they offer. We highlight the UK government’s support and incentives, including electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice schemes, which allow employees to exchange a portion of their salary for an electric vehicle as a company car. By prioritising sustainability and adopting commercial electric vehicle fleets, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint and attract and retain top talent while enjoying the perks of cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation.

Operational Benefits

Commercial electric vehicle fleets offer a multitude of operational benefits that can impact businesses. One key advantage is the reduction in noise pollution compared to traditional fuel-powered fleets. The quiet operation allows for smoother deliveries, especially in urban areas. Electric vehicles exhibit impressive acceleration and instant torque, providing businesses with enhanced manoeuvrability and efficiency in various operational scenarios.

Furthermore, commercial electric vehicle fleets often require fewer maintenance interventions compared to conventional fleets. With fewer moving parts and no need for oil changes or complex engine servicing, businesses can experience reduced downtime and increased productivity. These advantages translate into cost savings and improved operational reliability, allowing companies to focus on their core business activities.

Government support and incentives

Governments worldwide are actively supporting the transition to sustainable transportation by offering a range of incentives and support programs for businesses adopting commercial electric vehicle fleets – and the UK is no different. These initiatives aim to accelerate the shift towards low-emission vehicles and reduce the overall carbon footprint of transportation sectors.

Businesses investing in commercial electric vehicle fleets can access financial benefits, tax credits, and grants to offset initial costs. Such support enables companies to make a more affordable and feasible transition to electric fleets, boosting their sustainability efforts while reducing operational expenses.

One notable incentive businesses can take advantage of is the UK’s incredibly low Benefit in Kind (BiK) rates through introducing an electric car salary sacrifice scheme. Such schemes offer employees a new EV in exchange for a small portion of their salary, reducing tax liability and overall costs. Because the cost of the car is taken from the employee’s pre-tax salary, the new EV driver can save on income tax, while both the employee and company save on National Insurance contributions. Alongside a 2% BiK rate for EVs, these savings add up quickly: employees taking up a lease through salary sacrifice can save up to 60%.

By incorporating an EV salary sacrifice scheme into their commercial fleet strategy, businesses can reap the benefits of reduced emissions and operational cost savings and provide an attractive employee benefit that aligns with the organisation’s commitment to sustainability.

Environmental Benefits

One of the most significant advantages of commercial electric vehicle fleets is their positive environmental impact. By transitioning from conventional fuel-powered fleets to electric vehicles, businesses can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality.

Electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, meaning they do not release harmful pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, or particulate matter during operation. This reduction in emissions helps mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and promotes cleaner and healthier surroundings for employees and the community.

Adopting an EV salary sacrifice scheme, for example, not only reduces tax costs for both employees and companies but also contributes to the organisation’s sustainability goal – helping them achieve CSR & ESG goals. By encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, companies boost their green credentials by reducing their carbon footprint and promoting environmentally friendly transportation choices.

Businesses that adopt commercial electric vehicle fleets play a crucial role in driving sustainability efforts and achieving global environmental goals. By prioritising electric transportation, they actively contribute to carbon footprint reduction, aligning their operations with broader sustainability initiatives.

Employee engagement, wellbeing, and green employee benefits

The adoption of commercial electric vehicle fleets not only has positive environmental impacts but also fosters employee engagement and wellbeing within an organisation. Employees are increasingly drawn to companies that prioritise sustainability and demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Green employee benefits, such as EV salary sacrifice schemes, can significantly enhance employee satisfaction, engagement and, critically, talent attraction. In today’s competitive job market, top talent seeks employers that prioritise sustainability and offer environmentally friendly perks. By showcasing a commitment to eco-friendly transportation solutions, businesses can attract highly skilled professionals who share the same values and align with the organisation’s sustainability initiatives.

Employees who feel their employer actively supports sustainable practices tend to experience higher morale, pride, and engagement. By providing attractive perks like electric car salary sacrifice schemes, businesses can create a positive workplace culture that aligns with employees’ values, ultimately contributing to a happier, more engaged, and more productive workforce.

By prioritising electric vehicles in commercial fleets, businesses can create a motivated workforce that shares a collective vision for a greener future while enjoying the perks of cost-effective and sustainable transportation.

Conclusion

Commercial electric vehicle fleets have emerged as a compelling solution for businesses seeking to embrace sustainability while reaping numerous operational, financial, and environmental benefits. By transitioning from conventional fuel-powered fleets to electric vehicles, companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint, improve operational efficiency, and align with global sustainability goals.

As we move towards a greener and more sustainable future, adopting commercial electric vehicle fleets is a strategic and forward-thinking decision for businesses of all sizes. By leveraging operational advantages, government support and incentives, as well as providing green employee benefits, organisations can drive towards a more sustainable and prosperous future while reaping the financial rewards.

By embracing eco-friendly transportation solutions, businesses can position themselves at the forefront of sustainability, attract top talent, and contribute to a cleaner and more prosperous future for all.

