Reading Time: 3 minutes

INTRODUCED in 2019, London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) was established to tackle vehicle-induced pollution in the city centre and improve the capital’s air quality for all residents.

While initially limited to the busiest area of the metropolis, as of August 2023 its imaginary borders were expanded to cover all London boroughs, affecting all Londoners and drivers using their cars for regular commutes.

To circulate free of charge within the ULEZ boundaries, your vehicle needs to meet specific emission requirements. If it doesn’t, you’ll be charged a daily fee of £12.50, which in the long run can have a costly impact on your pockets. Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

Bear in mind that, if you enter the zone without paying, you’ll receive a fine of £180 – which drops to £90 if the penalty is covered within 14 days.

So, to avoid pricey surprises at the wheel and to keep the capital’s roads as clean as can be, what should you know about London’s ULEZ rules? Samuel Brackenbury, consumer direct operations manager at vehicle finance company First Response Finance, has put together a useful guide to help you check whether your car is ULEZ compliant.

Euro emission standard

One of the first things to be aware of is your car’s Euro emission standard.

Ranging from 1 to 6, each standard defines the acceptable limit for exhaust emissions released by vehicles sold in the EU and EEA member states.

Brackenbury explained: “The aim of Euro emission standards is to minimise the levels of pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter, produced by motors.

“In short, each car must conform to certain environmental standards based on its year of production. For example, Euro 6 standard applies to all vehicles rolled out from September 2015.

“This is currently the band with the strictest emission limits, meaning that all Euro 6 cars are the more eco-conscious motors you can drive. However, it’s worth noting that a Euro 7 standard will be introduced in July 2025, which might apply specifically to non-exhaust emission models.

“Euro emission standards are particularly important for motorists cruising within the London ULEZ, as all vehicles entering the area must meet specific emission requirements. To navigate the ultra-low emission area for free, for instance, drivers must be at the wheel of a Euro 4 petrol car (at least) or a Euro 6 diesel car.

“If you’re unsure about your car’s Euro emission standard, read through your vehicle registration document, check the manufacturer’s website, or get in touch with your dealership.”

What cars are exempt from ULEZ charges?

Based on Euro emission standards and other specific factors, there are many aspects that can determine whether you’re allowed to circulate within the ULEZ boundaries without paying a penny.

Here is a quick breakdown: