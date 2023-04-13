Reading Time: 2 minutes

LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers.

With a wide range of used vans available for purchase either online or in person and with an exceptional aftersales programme, Van Monster remains the UK’s largest independent retailer of used LCVs in the UK.

With Northgate Vehicle Hire as a parent company, customers can be confident that when purchasing a vehicle from Van Monster, it will have an exceptional service and maintenance record behind it.

Additional vehicles in stock have to pass stringent checks for vehicle condition and reliability, so all vehicles can be relied upon to be roadworthy.

Better still, thanks to an exceptional aftercare program, backed by the nationwide network of Northgate’s licenced mechanics and workshops, in the unlikely event of any issues being encountered, Van Monster can fix the problem with minimum hassle.

Van Monster was highly commended in this year’s Business Motoring awards for its remarketing services.

It launched Van Monster Remarketing in 2019 to offer an additional level of service for vendors and trade buyers in the form of an online gateway to van purchase and disposal.

It has proved to be a hugely popular service with customers, and the business is now approaching sales figures of 10,000 vehicles a year.

Through Van Monster Remarketing (VMR), it hosts three open sales per week. With over 700 registered buyers and a regular audience of 100 participating buyers per sale, it achieves consistently high conversion rates, with sell-through rates in the high 90s per sale, units sell within five working days on average.

Unlike traditional auctions, VMR sales aren’t limited in the same way that other sales are. Vendors can choose to sell their vehicles alongside others, or to have their own timed or branded sales during the day or evening with much longer bidding times allowed on vehicles if required.

On top of hosted open sales, Van Monster now works with major manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Mitsubishi and Vauxhall to facilitate the disposal of their used CDV and LCVs through its channels.

Van Monster currently holds up to four manufacturer closed sales per week. In order to facilitate the nationwide sales of customers’ vans and to minimise the need for vehicles to be moved between premises for sales, the Van Monster Remarketing Upload-App was launched, saving customers time and money.

Using the VMR Upload App and E-Auction platform, images and details of vehicles are easily uploaded and if required, can estimate the effect of any vehicle damage, to provide vendors with a realistic value with costed appraisals given for each vehicle.

It also offers an ‘Assist40’ appraisal, providing potential buyers with a visual notification of external condition, allowing for educated purchases to be made by remote buyers.

By cutting out the need for vehicles to be physically present at sales, Van Monster Remarketing cuts out the need for unnecessary vehicle movements. Vendors remain in control of their assets at all times and buyers’ costs are cut as no transportation is needed until the point of vehicle collection. Importantly, by cutting down on movements, carbon emissions are heavily reduced for both parties, while costs are lowered, and overall efficiency rises.

Since the launch of the Upload-App in 2021 it has proved both effective and popular with vendors and buyers alike, with three major LCV specialists reporting 100% conversions on the vehicles that they have entered in Van Monster auctions.

