Van Monster Remarketing- tops for Business Motoring Awards

EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow its VMR trade selling base.

Using an app for taking photos and uploading them hasn’t always come naturally for traditional traders, and the account managers have been out to personally support customers, providing devices and face-to-face training where required.

It’s this level of innovation and service that persuaded the judges to choose Van Monster Remarketing as the Best Remarketing Service in this year’s Business Motoring Awards.

Using the VMR Up-Load App and E-Auction platform to sell vehicles, SME owners are able to save time and money. The customer stays in control of their assets and the vehicle doesn’t need to be moved until the day it is collected by the new owner – reducing their carbon footprint and saving on unnecessary transport costs, such as attending physical auctions.

This also means that SMEs aren’t pulled away from their day to day business as VMR takes care of it all. Images and details of vehicles are easily uploaded and if required, Van Monster can estimate the effect of any damage to provide a realistic value with costed appraisals.

It also offers an ‘Assist40’ appraisal, providing potential buyers with a visual notification of external condition. Unlike traditional auctions, VMR sales aren’t limited in the same way that other sites are. Vendors can choose to sell alongside others – which suits SMEs, or to have their own timed/branded during the day or evening with much longer time to bid on vehicles.They can also benefit from selling alongside the largest LCV/CDV rental fleet in theUK.

To help hard working SMEs maintain their cashflow at a time of industry upheaval, Van Monster introduced a new centralised invoicing team to generate invoices and process transaction payments as rapidly as possible. With a commitment to ensure that vendors are paid as quickly as possible after a vehicle is sold, Van Monster can also settle outstanding finance agreements as part of the process.

The comprehensive nature of Van Monster’s sales and remarketing proposition, customer services, aftersales support and our nationwide network has seen our TrustPilot Score increase to 4.6 (Excellent) in the last year, with the majority of our business coming from repeat customers.





