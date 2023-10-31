Reading Time: 2 minutes

Whether your car is brand new or quite old, wax can significantly enhance its aesthetic appeal, prolong the lifespan of the paint job, and minimise the effort required for washing your car. While the benefits of using car wax seem highly appealing, it can be rather confusing to choose between hard and soft waxes.

This article will shed light on this topic and will introduce you to the top waxes available on the market such as Fusso Coat, Hanneri, and White Soft99 Wax from Soft99.

What is the difference between hard and soft car waxes?

Hard waxes are generally considered more durable products for car paint protection than soft waxes. There is also a popular belief that hard waxes can provide a better finish than soft ones.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

In reality, these properties can vary from one product to another, and often the differences in effectiveness between hard and soft waxes are not very apparent. However, one thing is certain: the application of hard and soft waxes is not the same, and this can be a key criterion for you to consider when choosing the best option for your vehicle.

Fusso Coat – when do you need a hard wax?

The texture of a hard wax is often firmer and denser than that of soft waxes, making it more challenging to apply evenly. Its density can also make it quite resistant to spreading. Furthermore, to achieve the desired protective layer, many products require a thicker application of hard wax, which can make even distribution more challenging.

However, there are some tricks to make the application easier. For instance, in the case of Fusso Coat 12 Months, you can start by dampening the sponge applicator slightly with water and then squeeze it to remove any excess water before picking up the wax from the tin. This can help achieve smoother application and spread the hard wax on the paint surface more evenly.

Note that some hard waxes may have longer curing times required before you can move to buffing it.

Hanneri – when is a soft wax a better choice?

If you are planning to wax your car without professional assistance and have never done it before, soft waxes are a more sensible option, as they are more user-friendly compared to their hard counterparts. Additionally, soft waxes are a more practical choice when you need quick results.

For instance, one of the “basic” waxes offered by Soft99 is White Soft99 Wax, available in the form of a paste. Due to its consistency and texture, White Soft99 Wax simplifies application and buffing, effectively concealing small mistakes that new users might make.

The same is true for Soft99 Hanneri wax, designed for acrylic and non-clearcoat paints, which makes it an excellent choice for older vehicles.

Find more at: https://soft99store.co.uk/en/80-fusso-f7

Bottom line

The major difference between hard waxes and soft waxes lies in their application. Hard waxes have a more complex application process compared to soft waxes and often require a longer curing time, which makes soft waxes the preferable option for inexperienced users or when fast results are needed.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

