Whether your car is brand new or quite old, wax can significantly enhance its aesthetic appeal, prolong the lifespan of the paint job, and minimise the effort required for washing your car. While the benefits of using car wax seem highly appealing, it can be rather confusing to choose between hard and soft waxes.
This article will shed light on this topic and will introduce you to the top waxes available on the market such as Fusso Coat, Hanneri, and White Soft99 Wax from Soft99.
What is the difference between hard and soft car waxes?
Hard waxes are generally considered more durable products for car paint protection than soft waxes. There is also a popular belief that hard waxes can provide a better finish than soft ones.
In reality, these properties can vary from one product to another, and often the differences in effectiveness between hard and soft waxes are not very apparent. However, one thing is certain: the application of hard and soft waxes is not the same, and this can be a key criterion for you to consider when choosing the best option for your vehicle.
Fusso Coat – when do you need a hard wax?
The texture of a hard wax is often firmer and denser than that of soft waxes, making it more challenging to apply evenly. Its density can also make it quite resistant to spreading. Furthermore, to achieve the desired protective layer, many products require a thicker application of hard wax, which can make even distribution more challenging.
However, there are some tricks to make the application easier. For instance, in the case of Fusso Coat 12 Months, you can start by dampening the sponge applicator slightly with water and then squeeze it to remove any excess water before picking up the wax from the tin. This can help achieve smoother application and spread the hard wax on the paint surface more evenly.
Note that some hard waxes may have longer curing times required before you can move to buffing it.
Hanneri – when is a soft wax a better choice?
If you are planning to wax your car without professional assistance and have never done it before, soft waxes are a more sensible option, as they are more user-friendly compared to their hard counterparts. Additionally, soft waxes are a more practical choice when you need quick results.
For instance, one of the “basic” waxes offered by Soft99 is White Soft99 Wax, available in the form of a paste. Due to its consistency and texture, White Soft99 Wax simplifies application and buffing, effectively concealing small mistakes that new users might make.
The same is true for Soft99 Hanneri wax, designed for acrylic and non-clearcoat paints, which makes it an excellent choice for older vehicles.
Bottom line
The major difference between hard waxes and soft waxes lies in their application. Hard waxes have a more complex application process compared to soft waxes and often require a longer curing time, which makes soft waxes the preferable option for inexperienced users or when fast results are needed.
