One of the toughest decisions as a parent is choosing a family car. Before you had kids, it was easy enough to pick out a car that you like the look of, but you have a lot more to consider when you have kids as this is a vehicle that you are likely to rely on each and every day ferrying the kids around. So, what are the boxes that a family car needs to tick?
Safety
Safety is always an important factor when choosing a car, but it becomes even more so when you have kids. You want to have peace of mind knowing that your family will be well-protected in this vehicle, so you should look out for a modern car that has a range of safety features along with a good Euro NCAP rating. The Vauxhall Crossland is a good example of a car with excellent modern safety features, such as automatic emergency braking and speed sign recognition.
Durability
Parents often end up using the car daily for school runs, commuting, going to the grocery store, taking the kids to sports practice and taking the dog for a walk. Therefore, you need to have a car that is durable and able to withstand the demand that you will put on the car. It should also be a car that is easy enough to clean both inside and out (leather is a good option as it is easy to clean).
Storage
As a parent, you need to make sure that everyone is able to sit comfortably in the car. You may also need a lot of storage space, though, which is why SUVs have become such a popular choice in recent times. You are likely going to need storage space for school stuff, sports equipment, a pushchair, groceries and possibly a dog. You can also often benefit from stow-and-go seating so that you can have a large boot with fold-flat seats for extra space.
Budget
Obviously, the cost will also be a factor and you should work out how much you can afford to spend before you start looking. Generally, you will find it best to shop in the used car market as you can get more for your money. Almost new cars, in particular, are a good option as they are more affordable than new but should have fewer issues than older cars. You should also research running costs and ensure that they will be manageable.
These are the main factors when looking at a family car. It is a tough decision and not just because it is a lot of money to spend, so you need to take your time, consider your needs, and find a car that will fit in seamlessly with the lifestyle that your family has.
