Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Neill Emmett, Head of Marketing at ALD Automotive/Leaseplan (soon to be Ayvens)

DESPITE the deadline for the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles being pushed to 2035, many fleet-operating businesses are already looking ahead and making the switch to electric.

To support them in their journey to greater sustainability, the UK government has implemented financial incentives to help promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption, including tax exemptions and grants. These include support with EV chargepoint installation, Clean Air Zone (CAZ) and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) exemption, and a host of tax benefits.

However, at last year’s Autumn Budget , the Chancellor announced that one of these tax benefits – an exemption from paying Vehicle Excise Duty (also known as car tax) – will end in April 2025, leading some businesses to question the impact this will have on their fleet savings.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

In this article, I’ll examine the true impact this will have on businesses and explore the different ways we, as part of the wider mobility industry, can continue to support the roll-out of EVs across the country.

An overview of the current landscape

As previously mentioned, driving an EV in the UK means enjoying certain incentives like tax advantages. This includes lower Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) and company car tax (CCT) rates, as well as an exemption from VED. These incentives make EVs even more financially viable to businesses, making them more likely to prioritise EV adoption at an earlier date. It’s an important pull for businesses where budgets may be tight, particularly within the context of rising interest rates.

But, with over 810,000 EVs on UK roads as of June 2023 (source: SMMT), the EV market is growing rapidly and electric driving now entering the mainstream. As such, the government is reviewing its current policies as it strives for fiscal sustainability.

Naturally, the removal of any financial incentives has the potential to impact public perception and may lead to a slowing down of the current rate of uptake we’ve been seeing these past few years. However, a recent study from LeasePlan and Deloitte has found that businesses can still make considerable savings for both job-need and perk vehicles when they calculate the Whole Life Costs (WLC) of an EV compared to a petrol model.

Case study:

Our 2023/24 Fleet Funding and Taxation Guide provides an example case study which illustrates the financial implications of introducing VED to battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

A key finding from the case study is that the additional rate VED supplement for cars with a list price over £40,000 will have a material impact on the costs involved. At the time of writing (March 2023), the additional VED supplement adds £355 per annum to the cost of VED starting after the first year. Over a 48-month replacement cycle, this would add at least £1,065 to the overall cost of VED (although this number is likely to be higher after accounting for inflation).

The results for the job-need cars show that the introduction of VED for BEVs will increase the Whole Life Costs (WLCs) of funding these cars, and this will reduce the potential saving these vehicles offer when compared to petrol or diesel alternatives. However, the cost increase is relatively low meaning the saving offered by the BEV modelled would fall from 11% to 10%, which is unlikely to have a material impact on decision making.

The results for the perk cars follow a similar pattern, where the introduction of VED for BEVs will increase the WLC of funding these cars and reduce the potential savings compared to petrol or diesel alternatives. However, the additional rate VED supplement will increase the financial impact of VED being introduced, with the savings offered by the BEV modelled falling from 15% to 10%.

Keeping EVs attractive to businesses

It’s worth noting that despite the more material increase in Whole Life Costs for a BEV, it still offers a significant saving compared to the diesel engine alternative modelled. The removal of the VED exemption for BEVs in April 2025 will see costs increase, with a more noticeable impact for any cars attracting the additional rate VED supplement. However, at the same time, the Autumn Statement confirmed that arguably the biggest EV incentive in the form of low company car tax rates will remain in place until at April 2028, meaning these cars can still offer a cost-effective option.

Data from our 2022 Car Cost Index shows that EVs are now more cost competitive than ever before – with EVs in nearly every European country the same or cheaper on a total cost of operating basis than petrol or diesel cars. This means that regardless of changes in incentives, it is still financially beneficial for businesses to make the switch to electric driving.

It’s also important to consider the bigger picture. The journey to electric driving isn’t just about saving money, it’s about protecting the planet. Zero emission vehicles represent a key step in reducing our global carbon emissions – and that’s something you can’t put a pound sign on.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

