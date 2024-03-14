7 strategies for efficient fleet electrification

THE gradual shift towards e-mobility has also reached the corporate sphere in the UK and more and more companies are opting to incorporate EVs into their fleets.

The environmental component plays a key role in this transition process, as its implementation can significantly reduce CO2 emissions, which reinforces companies’ commitment to sustainability.

Beyond environmental sustainability, companies can benefit from many advantages by electrifying their fleet, such as cheaper refuelling costs, a reduction in the tax burden when purchasing EVs, greater energy efficiency, greater freedom of movement in low-emission areas, the availability of public subsidies or an improvement in the company’s reputation by committing to a new mobility model.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £9.95 GET THE GUIDE

Juice Technology, one of the world’s leading companies in the design and marketing of charging solutions for electric vehicles, offers a series of strategies or steps for an efficient fleet electrification: