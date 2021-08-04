Reading Time: 1 minute

Tyres can be expensive to repair and replace, and an ongoing expense if you have 1 vehicle personally or a full fleet of vehicles.

To help spread the cost, a subscription service offering complete peace of mind, ‘Pay Monthly Tyres’ – has just been launched and it is exactly what it sounds like.

A transparent monthly subscription when tyres need repairing or replacing. Whatever the reason, the subscription covers repair or replacement for one tyre or all four.

The subscription covers all routine, puncture or accidentally damaged tyre replacements whilst allowing you to manage your money with no nasty financial surprises.

You can run a quotation within minutes through their website, which is based on each individual vehicle, driving style and existing tyre wear, with contract terms starting from 12 months to 60 months.

‘Pay Monthly Tyres’ accesses a large network of over 600 tyre depots in the UK so they’re never far away. For convenience they even offer mobile fitting!

National Sales Manager, Jake Yates said, ” After a number of years of development, as a team, we are thrilled to be involved in such an exciting project.”

“The subscription takes the headache out of budgeting for tyre repairs and replacements, with no big bills or shocks, just planned monthly payments with no hidden extras.”

“We see this as a new premium way to pay for your tyres as we only fit quality replacement tyres from top brands including Pirelli, Michelin and Goodyear, regardless of the tyre brand on the vehicle when signed up.”

As part of the plan, ‘Pay Monthly Tyres’ provides an initial tyre inspection to ensure tyres are in a safe and roadworthy condition, with further free inspections throughout the subscription.

To find out more click here or to run your own quote today click here