Reading Time: 1 minute
Tyres can be expensive to repair and replace, and an ongoing expense if you have 1 vehicle personally or a full fleet of vehicles.
To help spread the cost, a subscription service offering complete peace of mind, ‘Pay Monthly Tyres’ – has just been launched and it is exactly what it sounds like.
A transparent monthly subscription when tyres need repairing or replacing. Whatever the reason, the subscription covers repair or replacement for one tyre or all four.
The subscription covers all routine, puncture or accidentally damaged tyre replacements whilst allowing you to manage your money with no nasty financial surprises.
You can run a quotation within minutes through their website, which is based on each individual vehicle, driving style and existing tyre wear, with contract terms starting from 12 months to 60 months.
‘Pay Monthly Tyres’ accesses a large network of over 600 tyre depots in the UK so they’re never far away. For convenience they even offer mobile fitting!
National Sales Manager, Jake Yates said, ” After a number of years of development, as a team, we are thrilled to be involved in such an exciting project.”
“The subscription takes the headache out of budgeting for tyre repairs and replacements, with no big bills or shocks, just planned monthly payments with no hidden extras.”
“We see this as a new premium way to pay for your tyres as we only fit quality replacement tyres from top brands including Pirelli, Michelin and Goodyear, regardless of the tyre brand on the vehicle when signed up.”
As part of the plan, ‘Pay Monthly Tyres’ provides an initial tyre inspection to ensure tyres are in a safe and roadworthy condition, with further free inspections throughout the subscription.
To find out more click here or to run your own quote today click here
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Leave A Comment