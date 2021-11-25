Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEWS that the Advisory Electricity Rates (AERs) for electric vehicles (EVs) have been increased by 25% have been greeted as a win by the Association of Fleet Professionals.

AFP and the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association had been lobbying HMRC for an increase for some weeks and it has now been increased to five pence per mile, up from 4ppm.

The AER for electric vehicles had not changed since 2018, this uplift is seen as a positive move towards providing a supportive environment for the push to zero emission motoring.”

Paul Hollick, AFP chair, said the previous 4ppm rate which generally failed to cover reimbursement of fuel costs when most individuals are now paying closer to an estimated 18p per kwh even when charging at home.

He added: “We very much welcome this move by HMRC. In truth, 5ppm is probably still too low – recent research among our members saw 6-7ppm mentioned as an appropriate rate – but it does represent an increase of 25% in one step, which is quite substantial.

“Importantly, it establishes the principle of revisiting and revising the AER rate as part of conversations between industry bodies and HMRC, which is an important development.”