The workplace electric vehicle EV charging scheme

It’s a voucher-based scheme aimed at increasing the number of EV chargepoints at workplaces. It is open to businesses, charities and public sector or public authority organisations.

To be eligible for the WCS, organisations must be located in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales (the Channel Islands and Isle of Man are not eligible) and have received – or have currently pending at the time of application – less than £200,000 of public support in the last three financial years. They must also satisfy certain state aid requirements.

The rules also include a declared need for an EV chargepoint, or an intent to encourage the uptake of zero emission vehicles. Dedicated off-street parking, or parking facilities that are clearly linked with the applicant’s premises, are also needed.

The applicant’s property must be owned or must have consent from the landlord for chargepoint installation at all sites listed in the WCS application.

Hotels, holiday-let homes, and campsites are included – with some conditions – and the self-employed can apply if they work primarily at home. A range of evidence documents will be required to support the application.

The grant covers up to 75% of the cost of EV chargepoints, up to a maximum of £350 per socket – and 40 sockets in total. This can include 20 pairs of double sockets. Typically, a commercial workplace or business EV chargepoint can cost up to £1,500 plus VAT.1

Businesses with 10 fleet cars and no WCS application, it would cost £15,000 plus VAT for 10 chargepoints. However, with the WCS this drops to £11,500 plus VAT.

For larger fleets, the savings are even more substantial. To install 50 chargepoints with no WCS grant could cost £75,000 plus VAT, or £57,500 plus VAT with the WCS applied.

Benefits of the Workplace Charging Scheme for businesses

The WCS isn’t solely about saving businesses money, although it can do that.

There are other benefits such as a reduction in fuel costs for company car fleets, as electricity is cheaper than petrol or diesel.

Fitting chargepoints at hotels or restaurants could help attract EV drivers as paying customers.

Charging an electric car at work also means reduced range anxiety for EV drivers – and also allows employees who don’t have a driveway easier access to EV ownership. An employer could even offer free charging at the workplace as another incentive.

To apply for the Workplace Charging Scheme, an online form has to be completed and if successful a unique voucher code will be issued by email. This has to be redeemed with a WCS-approved installer for a suitable chargepoint within 180 days.

WCS installers will claim the grant on behalf of the applicant and must provide the make and model of the chargepoint installed, as well as the installation costs incurred.

Photographs of the completed installation must be submitted, along with the images of the chargepoint serial numbers.