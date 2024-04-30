What’s the cost of an electric vehicle EV home charger?

There is a grant of £350 towards the cost if you own and live in a flat with an off-street parking space or rent any residential property with off-street parking.

You need to apply for an Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) grant.

There are a number of conditions for eligibility so check to see if you qualify.

If you do qualify, then you have to have a charger that’s been approved by the Government. The full list can be found here.

There are two grants you can get for installing chargepoints for electric vehicles at a property you own – an electric vehicle chargepoint grant or an EV infrastructure grant.

Both can be used on the same property while there are also other grants if you live in a rented or leased flat.

An EV infrastructure grant goes towards the cost of any wider building and installation work that’s needed to install multiple chargepoint sockets and can cover sockets, wiring and posts.

Business can get up to £30,000 or 75% off the cost of the work depending on how many parking spaces the work covers.