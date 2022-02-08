Reading Time: < 1 minute

THE Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has announced its first-ever annual conference, to take place at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on May 18.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said that the Covid pandemic had prevented the industry body from holding such events since its formation in early 2020.

He said: “The timing of the creation of the AFP and the arrival of coronavirus means that almost all of our events to date have been digital, so we are very pleased to be able to unveil the plans for our annual conference and to see everyone in-person.

“It is open to all AFP members and will focus heavily on a range of topics surrounding the adoption of electric cars and vans, which is very much the headline subject of the moment.

“This will include a look at the EV charging infrastructure at home and in the office, how to reimburse your drivers for home charging costs, delivering a smart EV highway charging solution for your vehicles, salary sacrifice deployment, and using data and telematics to optimise your fleet and monitor your EVs.

“Mercedes-Benz is on board as our first sponsor and we hope to attract interest from a range of businesses to support the conference and become involved in the event.

“We’ll be announcing more details about speakers soon, as well as how to register, but May 18th is a date that all serious fleet operators should be adding to their diary, we believe.”