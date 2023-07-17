Reading Time: 2 minutes

EXPERIENCED fleet managers are being sought by the Association of Fleet Professionals to help deliver a new apprenticeship standard for fleet specialists.

Up to 20 individuals are required to form a “trailblazing” group to create an apprenticeship standard, working alongside the Institute for Apprenticeships. When the content is approved, they will be expected to recruit apprentices into their organisation.

AFP member Matt Neale, who is leading the apprenticeship drive, said: “Once the structure of the apprenticeship is finalised, the trailblazing group need to be ready to recruit apprentices straight away.

“So far, we have eight fleet managers and their companies willing to make this pledge, but we need another 10 or more in order to get the final go-ahead for the apprenticeship. We’re therefore very keen to hear from people and their employers who are interested in taking part.

“By the time everything is hopefully in place, apprentice recruitment would need to start in 2025, so there is quite a lot of time for companies to make plans and get funding approved internally – but we do need a commitment relatively soon.”

Neale said that initially the apprenticeship was likely to be Level 3, designed to provide an entry point into the sector, appealing mainly to school and college leavers. “We need administrators to start the journey into the fleet sector because they are integral to the daily running of fleets. Once they have completed their apprenticeship, they can progress towards becoming a fleet manager, which is where the AFP’s structured range of training courses can help develop individuals. This is the journey that I have taken through the industry.

“Currently, the issue is we just don’t have enough talent coming through at the entry level to create a succession process and replace the many experienced fleet professionals who are within a few years of retiring. Knowledge and experience are in danger of being lost from our industry and the apprenticeship could be an important step in preventing this.”

Paul Hollick, AFP chair, added: “The creation of a fleet specialist apprenticeship standard would be a huge boost to the industry. While there are many highly qualified and capable fleet managers in our sector, supported by training and qualifications available through the AFP Fleet Academy, this is not a profession with a recognised entry route. Having an apprenticeship would change that and provide a structured career path into the fleet sector.

“In the future, especially as fleet managers continue to evolve into mobility specialists, an apprenticeship could sit alongside career choices in other corporate specialisms such as human resources and procurement, providing a steady stream of talented individuals into the sector.”

Hollick said that while the AFP fully backed the idea of an apprenticeship, the creation of any new initiative needed to be almost entirely reliant on industry participation.

“The way that the apprenticeship approval process is structured means the AFP can only play an enabling role and getting people on board. Much of the work so far has been done on an individual basis by Matt Neale, working with other members of our organisation, so much kudos to him.”

Anyone interested in becoming part of the apprenticeship trailblazing group should get in touch with the AFP at [email protected].

Paul said: “This is very much a question of employers putting their money where their mouths are. If the industry wants a fleet apprenticeship standard – and we believe it needs one – there must be a group of businesses willing to participate in the process and ultimately create jobs, putting in place the support, resources and mechanisms that apprentices need.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

