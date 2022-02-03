Reading Time: < 1 minute

ARI Fleet UK, part of Holman Group, has appointed Lee Smylie as its new corporate business development manager covering the Central territory as it looks to build on the successes and growth of recent years

With 20 years’ experience in finance in both commercial and operational roles, Smylie’s new role will be to develop opportunities with corporate clients looking to make efficiency savings within their fleet through both the finance and fleet management solutions that ARI offers.

Smylie said: “ARI has a common objective throughout the business to continue the success of recent years. Businesses are always looking for different ways to become as efficient as possible, no more so than in the last couple of years. The ARI products and services, supported by the in-depth knowledge and experience through the business, is a fantastic proposition to support our customer base to achieve their results.

“2022 will be a challenging market with various issues such as covid, Brexit recovery and vehicle and parts supply issues shaping fleet decisions,” he said. “This gives us at ARI an opportunity to help businesses inwardly review how they operate their fleets and work collaboratively towards identifying and executing an improved solution.”

Previously, Smylie spent eight years working at Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), latterly as business development manager covering the South East region for three years, and before that as pricing and planning manager. Prior to joining VWFS he worked in commercial finance functions across various industry sectors.